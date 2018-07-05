Two More Of Chris Hardwick’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak Out In His Defense Amid Abuse Allegations

Two more people have come to Chris Hardwick‘s defense amid the Chloe Dykstra sexual abuse allegations, and both have dated Hardwick in the past.

Andrea Savage, who dated Hardwick from 2002 to 2003, spoke to People about the man she’s known for the better part of 15 years, saying that the man described in Dykstra’s post isn’t the one she’s known.

“I’ve known Chris for over 15 years,” Savage told PEOPLE. “We dated years and years ago. He is one of the kindest, most supportive, women-supporting, intelligent people I’ve ever met. None of this rang true in terms of my experience with him. He’s truly one of the least controlling people. That’s not the Chris I know.”

Savage reached out to Hardwick shortly after the allegations were made. “I was just like, ‘Hey, I’m sure you’re having a really, really terrible day. Just wanted to say you have support out there if you need it,’ ” Savage said.

Savage wasn’t the only ex-girlfriend to come to Hardwick’s defense. Janet Varney, who dated Hardwick for 7 years until 2011, explained that she didn’t want her silence on the matter to be misinterpreted.

“The last thing I wanted to do was to complicate an already complicated situation, and this statement isn’t intended to weaken or drown out the voices of those who have bravely moved us forward in the fight against all forms of abuse,” Varney told The LA Times. But I have also only grown increasingly concerned each passing day about the myriad of ways that my silence could be interpreted, and have felt compelled to share my own experience.”

“Over the seven years Chris and I were together, I was never subjected to any kind of sexual abuse or controlling behavior whatsoever,” Varney said. “Since our breakup in 2011, we have remained friends.”

Savage supports the MeToo movement, but also believes it should be okay for people to stand up for the ones they love without being vilified.

“I feel like we’re suddenly in this environment where people are able to publicly name and accuse you of things, but then nobody else is allowed to give their experience with that person and defend their character,” Savage said. “If you’re a woman and you say something like this, you’re not supportive of women and against the MeToo movement. If you’re a man, forget it, you can’t say anything.”

“I feel like the MeToo movement is so important, and it’s such a fragile platform on social media and the Internet for women whose voices are not being heard and literally, have nowhere else to turn,” Savage said. “I feel like as much as we’re calling on men to take responsibility, women need to, as well, to protect this channel because it is powerful. When you say something, it has serious repercussions.”

“If he’s done something criminal, he’s got to be called to it,” Savage said. “I just felt like, ‘You know what? This doesn’t feel right.’ Even if something is true, that doesn’t change my 17-year history with him.”

