‘Black Panther’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Danai Gurira in Talks For ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Movie

The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira is in early talks to join the Godzilla vs. Kong movie.

Gurira, best known for her role as Michonne on AMC’s zombie drama, recently broke out as a big screen star with her portrayal of Marvel’s Okoye in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Currently, Gurira will be joining Julian Dennison and Millie Bobby Brown in the cast which is still being filled out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At the same time, sources said she is also circling the next Star Trek film at Paramount, the one that brought on S.J. Clarkson to become the first woman to helm a film in the vaunted Trek series,” Deadline reports. “He directed the David Hare-scripted Collateral with Carey Mulligan starring for Netflix.”

Gurira is contracted to The Walking Dead‘s ninth season as a regular with her fate on the series unclear heading into Season Ten which would arrive in 2019.

“She’s definitely a series regular this season, and then beyond that –– that is out of my realm,” new showrunner Angela Kang told THR. “We just know that we have lots of story we want to tell with Michonne.”

With Gurira’s film career taking off on the heels of a breakout role in Black Panther and an appearance Avengers: Infinity War (the film responsible for the biggest opening weekend of all time), the decision to stay with The Walking Dead for Season Ten or not is unknown. Still, Gurira and Michonne fans have plenty to look forward to with Season Nine.

“Michonne definitely has a meaty arc this season, and it’s one that unfolds in a way that I hope will be interesting to our viewers,” Kang said. “Danai and I have been having a great time discussing her character this season. We’re trying to see what other shades we can bring into this character and this role because she has depth as an actor and is such a smart actor. We’re loving writing for Michonne and there’s going to be some cool stuff for fans to see that will hopefully be surprising.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.