Is SPOILER Going to Die on ‘The Walking Dead’?

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for The Walking Dead Midseason Finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

After 90 minutes of action, it seems as though The Walking Dead has just done the unthinkable in this midseason finale. Is Carl, arguably one of the most important characters in the entire series, about to die when the show returns?

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the episode, Carl Grimes lifted his shirt to reveal that he had, in fact, been bitten by a walker during the attack. The worst part wasn’t even the bite itself, it was the location. Unlike Hershel’s bite, which was located on his leg, there’s no way to remove a wound on the torso.

It seems like Carl’s fate is sealed at this point. Despite the fact that he’s still alive in the comics, and that it’s hard to see Rick continuing without him, it looks as though Carl is a goner.

Speaking of Rick, Andrew Lincoln teased a devastating event taking place in tonight’s episode when we spoke to him last week.

“This was the hardest… Losing Steven was… the thought of the journey without Steven in the cast was unbearable but this is… I didn’t see it coming,” Lincoln said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com.

There are only two possible ways Carl could continue living at this point but, to be quite honest, they’re both total long-shots.

As unlikely as it seems, there’s always the possibility that a cure could be introduced in the midseason premiere in a couple of months. Sure, they haven’t shown any signs that one had been created to this point, but what better time than Carl’s death bed to develop one?

The other option, which may be just a tad more realistic, is that tonight’s sequence is some kind of dream. Rick has been seeing things for some time. Could this possibly be part of a nightmare.

Honestly, the odds for both of those outcomes are extremely low. Logic dictates that Carl is done for good, and the show is truly about to change forever.