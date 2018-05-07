AMC has released the preview for Fear The Walking Dead 4×05, ‘Laura.’

Per the official synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The arrival of a wounded visitor in John Dorie’s life forces him to change his ways.

The episode will return to the past to explore the relationship between John and ‘Laura,’ actually Naomi (Jenna Elfman), who seems to be dead in the ‘now’time line.

‘Buried’ saw Alicia, Luci and Strand in the immediate aftermath of Nick’s death, the survivors more dead set than ever on enacting their vengeance on the Vultures.

In the past, the Vultures have spent weeks taking up residency in the parking lot of the Dell baseball stadium. The stadium is near-starved and on the verge of famine, forcing Alicia, Strand, Luciana, and Naomi to question sticking around or moving on.

Madison meets with Mel to tell him her offer of joining forces still stands.

“We could all make a go of it in there if we just work together,” she says to Mel, who responds by telling Madison, “That’s why this place is gonna fall. My offer stands, too.”

In the present, the remaining trio of survivors from the stadium admit to a pressing Althea they all at one time or another gave up on their struggling community. Everyone was mulling over going their own ways, but were ultimately pulled back together — their renewed commitment to the stadium was a regretful turn of fate, they say, because it resulted in ruination and Nick’s death.

“We could have stopped it all,” says a teary Luciana.

The crew lead Al, Morgan and John to a buried weapons cache and unearth it.

Alicia found a list on Ennis’ reanimated body after his death at Nick’s hands. The Vultures “split off across the landscape and reassembled with their gains,” Strand says. “We know where they meet up next.”

The monk-like Morgan, who just saw a lust for revenge ultimately culminate in Nick’s own murder, tries to be the voice of reason. He goes unheard.

John tries to convince Al to separate from the trio and instead go with him to help find missing sweetheart Laura, only to recognize her bag — a bag left behind by Naomi, who is seen brandishing John’s matching gun.

Naomi is Laura — she didn’t tell John her real name.

“She’s dead,” Alicia tells him bluntly. He learns from Luciana she never made it out of the stadium.

“No, thats not true,” John says. “She’s out there. She’s gotta be.”

“They did this,” Alicia tells him. “Come with us. Help us end it.”

The gunslinger elects to stay behind while Al accompanies the vengeful survivors, vowing to find out what happened. Morgan and John stand alone by Nick’s freshly dug grave as Alicia, Luciana, and Strand set off to eliminate what’s left of the Vultures.

Fear The Walking Dead 4×05, ‘Laura,’ airs Sunday, May 16 at 9/8c on AMC.