Exclusive ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season 4 Finale Clip

AMC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip the Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Four finale.

The clip, seen in the video above, picks up where Fear the Walking Dead‘s Episode 4×07 left off. Althea has lead the group to the baseball stadium where Madison was once trying to survive but it is loaded with burnt up walkers. Where most groups would be in big trouble, finding themselves surrounded by so many walkers, Althea’s truck provides the group with a way out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After warning the group to take cover from all of her guns’ shells and John insisting Morgan stay behind to no avail, a huge portion of the burnt up walkers previously unleashed by Mel’s Vultures is taken down. Morgan and Naomi use the opportunity to run into the baseball stadium in search of supplies to rescue John.

However, things go awry when Charlie (who is using Althea’s camera) discovers that Alicia, Strand, and Luciana have followed them into the stadium and have their some hunger for revenge.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×08 is titled, “No One’s Gone.” The official synopsis for No One’s Gone reads, “Madison fights to preserve the life she worked so hard to build; Morgan tries to do the right thing.”

Many fans suspect Episode 4×08 will be the last episode for Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark. In the “BEFORE” timeline of Episode 4×07, Madison was about to embark on a mission to save her two kids from the Vultures and their herd of oil-covered walkers. In each of the “NOW” timeline scenes, Madison has been entirely absent and the survivors have expressed a true hatred for the Vultures and seem to have suffered a tragic loss.

“A little hope for Madison?” Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “There’s a lot of hope for Madison! Madison is such a compelling, interesting, strong, ferocious character. You never know. There’s some speculation. They don’t know what’s going on because we haven’t seen her in the new timeline. Is she kidnapped? Did she runaway? Is she holed up somewhere in a basement? You have no idea.”

Fear the Walking Dead does have a history of splitting the character up only to find ways to bring them back together. Such moves have been common through its earlier seasons. The speculation, however, is fueled by Alicia and Nick’s relentless desire to take down the Vultures who had previous been eyeing the baseball stadium.

“That’s why I love the speculation because you just never know,” Domingo said. “We’re constantly just messing with your mind. It just keeps you nervous and keeps you in tuned. But, also, that’s the reality. Let’s say we were all together. You may go off sometime and do something else! And they, ‘Hey.’ It’s interesting to see how we all come back together.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.