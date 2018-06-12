‘Fear The Walking Dead’ To Expand Other Characters

Fear the Walking Dead created a massive void in its Mid-Season Four finale which showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss will be filled by expanding on other characters.

Though the AMC show has said goodbye to a pair of its original characters in the first half of Season Four, Fear the Walking Dead has an impressive roster of others to build on. With Alicia and Strand sticking around, Morgan joining from The Walking Dead, and Althea, John, and June all being fresh faces, the show has plenty of directions it can and will go to develop each of them.

“Althea is someone who typically prefers asking questions, then she does answering them,” Goldberg said. “But with that said, we are going to be finding out more about her, as the season goes on. She’s not someone who gives up information about herself, easily. But we will start to peel back the layers on her, as we see her relationship with these characters continue to deepen.”

Fan-favorite character John Dorie played by Garret Dillahunt will also earn plenty of moments to shine in the back half of Fear the Walking Dead Season Four.

“We’re excited about all the characters we get to play with,” Chambliss said. “And we’re very excited to work with Garret, and think he’s done an amazing job bringing John Dorie to life. And we really feel like all these characters, as we see them, kind of, in that final scene around the campfire. You know, there’s a lot of work for them to do, but we’re starting to see some of the connections forming between all of them. And we’re really excited to see how this group struggles to be together, how they grow together, how they’ve become almost a new family, moving forward.”

As for the characters fans have already known for years, it appears the moment between Alicia Clark and Morgan Jones in the Mid-Season finale which saw him convincing her not to be a killer could have built an important new relationship.

“It is a complex relationship,” Goldberg said. “But like you said, that moment between them is a game changer. It’s sort of, it’s the moment when Alicia decides stand down from this revenge mission, that has so consumed her. And, it’s her starting to recapture and carry on the hope, and she’s carrying on what her mother gave her life for. And that’s something that also resinates with Morgan, even though Morgan never met Madison. He’s profoundly effected by her story, as is everyone, not just in that scene, but everyone around that campfire in the end has been changed by Madison and her ultimate sacrifice.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.