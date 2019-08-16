Fear the Walking Dead’s Alycia Debnam-Carey “Didn’t Like” Giving Up Alicia’s Signature Weapon

Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey admits it was hard to part with Alicia Clark’s sharpened weapon, relinquished by an Alicia who now refuses to kill both the living and the dead.

“When Strand got Alicia’s signature weapon after she had given it up, it felt very weird. I didn’t like it. I felt very protective over it,” Debnam-Carey said on Talking Dead following Sunday’s midseason premiere. “But also thrilled that I don’t have to kill all the time.”

The unique weapon was instead handed off to Strand (Colman Domingo), who was seen using it to cut down advancing walkers.

“Alycia got a little jealous,” Domingo said with a laugh. “And at some point we had to have a little conversation about, ‘Well, why is Strand still using my flash suppressor? It’s mine, but it’s mine.’ And she got really jealous about it, yeah. Also, I probably was killing it. I probably was doing a little too good with it [laughs].”

Alicia has instead turned her attention to the bo wielded by mentor Morgan (Lennie James) after adopting his teachings of aikido. For Debnam-Carey, who quickly took to the new skill, the hard part was convincingly making Alicia look unlearned when practicing the martial art.

“One of the things I’ve enjoyed most this season is working with Alycia. It’s been an immense amount of fun, and teaching her the bo staff was really funny, really, because she’s really good at it,” James said.

“But she had to act as if she wasn’t, and it was really difficult for her. And it was really funny watching her do that, because she kept cracking herself up, kept making herself laugh. She kept corpsing, but then trying to make it look like she didn’t know what she was doing. Where, actually, she picked it up very quickly and she’s incredibly coordinated. She’s a dancer, so she knows what she was doing.”

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.