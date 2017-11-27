‘Fear The Walking Dead’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Character Officially Revealed

AMC has officially announced the character who will be jumping from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead for a major crossover event.

Reprising their role as Morgan from The Walking Dead is Lennie James. James will appear in Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season. “This is a huge event in the world of The Walking Dead,” writer/creator Robert Kirkman said at New York Comic Con.

The announcement came on Sunday night’s episode of Talking Dead, where Kevin Smith joined host Chris Hardwick to recap Episode 8×06 of The Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead is shooting its fourth season in Austin, Texas. The move brings the series north of the Mexican-American border where it spent an abundant amount of time in Season 2 and Season 3. Which Fear characters the former Walking Dead character will encounter is still unknown, seeing as the Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 finale left the fate of each and every character up in the air, with most appearing to be dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fourth season in 2018. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.