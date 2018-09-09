On Sunday night, AMC will air the thirteenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×13 is titled, “Blackjack.” The official synopsis for Blackjack reads, “Strand and Dorie are marooned. Luciana aids a man in need. The group’s efforts to help a stranger put everyone in danger.” The episode is directed by Sharat Raju and written by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to ComicBook.com after making his directorial debut with Episode 4×12 one week ago, Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo teased a bit of what fans can expect with four episodes remaining before Fear the Walking Dead‘s off-season.

“We left Strand here, he was still on the island with John Dorie,” Domingo said. “Hopefully we’ll see him again soon. But Strand has made sort of peace with, this island may be his prison, and that may be it. He’s on this island right now with John Dorie, who has now just given up a bit of his hope. They were wrestling with ideologies for one episode, and now they’re both in the same place, and now hopefully it’s going to take them, another element to bring some hope back to them, and hopefully it comes soon.”

Hope, a theme perpetually teased through Season Four, might not be too far off for the remaining survivors on Fear the Walking Dead. Though they are scattered now thanks to a hurricane ripping through Texas, their reunion may be on the horizon.

“I think we’re going to see some sort of reassembling of some of the cast, and their going to be challenged even more so by a really dark presence,” Domingo said. “Maybe. There’s the big bad, I think it’s probably our first time we had a really big bad. But they’re going to be challenged by this, and this force is going to possibly destroy them, or somehow they’ll come through it in a better way. But they’re really going to be at this huge cross roads as a group.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!