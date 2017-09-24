‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Episode 12: Brother’s Keeper

AMC will air the twelfth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s third season on Sunday night, with only five remaining in the season.

Fear’s Episode 3×12 is called, “Brother’s Keeper.” The official synopsis for Brother’s Keeper reads, “As Nick and Jake set out to handle a delicate situation, the Ranch prepares for a threat greater than any they’ve faced before.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Very little is known about the threat heading to Broke Jaw Ranch, but Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson tells ComicBook.com characters and audiences should be prepared for a new kind of threat on the series. The undead have not been a predominate threat on The Walking Dead’s sibling series recently and this might be the moment the infected remind Fear’s characters how seriously they need to be taken.

That said, Erickson teased the idea of a central villain coming to Fear the Walking Dead in the vein of a Governor or Negan-type character.

Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo also offered a dark warning for audiences who were tuned into Episode 3×11 a week ago.

“Everything seems to be working well,” Domingo said. “We’re going to have water for the Ranch. We’re going to bring a civilian back and it’s all going to work out just fine. That made me really nervous. I’m like, ‘Ah, I think that’s set up,’ because there’s possibly going to be a greater fall because it’s just the nature of things. As you try there’s going to be complications, always. If you think you can just get from point A to point B in an apocalypse then you’re a little… I don’t think you’re thinking with the right brain.”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!