‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Character & Walker Portraits Released

In preparation for the show’s fourth season, AMC has released the first character portraits for the cast of Fear the Walking Dead.

Everyone plus the newcomers to Fear the Walking Dead are featured in the photos with one exception. As Victor Strand, Morgan Jones, Alicia Clark, Nick Clark, Madison Clark, Luciana, John, Althea, and Naomi make appearances here, Ruben Blades’ Daniel Salazar is nowhere to be found. In fact, the character who been wholly absent from every piece of promotional material for the upcoming season, so no one can be sure whether or not the character survived the Season Three finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the character portraits in the gallery below!

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7275]

The newcomers to the show (aside from The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones played by Lennie James who is set to pull of an interesting crossover maneuver) are Garret Dillahunt’s John, Maggie Grace’s Althea, and Jenna Elfman’s Naomi. There is little known about the characters just yet, however.

Though Fear the Walking Dead has been set years prior to The Walking Dead’s current timeline, a time jump is expected to align the two shows as Morgan jumps from one show to the other. Lennie James tells ComicBook.com the events of the coming The Walking Dead Season Eight episodes will “springboard” his character to the sibling series.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James said. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

James is not only member of The Walking Dead crew joining Fear for its fourth batch of episodes. Former showrunner of The Walking Dead Scott Gimple will join the series as an executive producer, as well as taking on his new role of Chief Content Officer where he oversees the Dead universe as a whole.

Replacing Dave Erickson as Fear the Walking Dead showrunner is the team of Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.