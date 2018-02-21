How Morgan Fits Into ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Crossover

Fear the Walking Dead‘s new showrunners are finally spilling some new details of how The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones will fit into the Season Four crossover.

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg take over for Dave Erickson to helm the zombie spinoff’s next season which gains a slew of new cast members, including Lennie James and his Morgan Jones character. The network has kept details of the forthcoming season (which will play with different timelines, somehow) mostly under wraps. In a recent interview with EW, however, Chambliss and Goldberg credited Morgan’s journey on The Walking Dead to his assimilation into Fear‘s group.

“I should start by saying that we are huge fans of the character Morgan from The Walking Dead and his journey that he’s gone through on that show, starting in the pilot, and how he interacted with Rick, and how that played out over now eight seasons on the show,” Goldberg said. “In terms of how he interacts with Fear, we started this season with a plan of where we wanted to take our characters, emotionally, speaking about isolation and community and hopelessness and hope. As it happened, it sort of became undeniable when we started to talk about that, Morgan should be a critical element in that story.”

As it turns out, James’ comments to ComicBook.com about The Walking Dead Season Eight serving as a “springboard” to his crossover with Fear are being reinforced. “It really was [Walking Dead Chief Content Officer] Scott [Gimple] who was working on the back half of season 8 came to us and said, ‘Here’s where Morgan is going to end up,’” Chambliss said. “And we can’t talk too much about that because we don’t want to ruin it for the fans of The Walking Dead, but it really just made a lot of sense. It seemed like this would be the time to have the two worlds collide. Morgan’s journey from The Walking Dead to Fear is not going to be an easy one and, without giving too much away, it’s going to be a journey where he’s going to come into contact with the characters in Fear, and he is going to change them. Those same characters are, ultimately, going to change Morgan in a way that he’s not expecting.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.