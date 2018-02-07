Robert Kirkman Confirms ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Timeline

The Walking Dead‘s writer and creator has confirmed the timeline of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

In the Letter Hacks section of issue #176 of The Walking Dead comics, Kirkman addressed the upcoming crossover season of Fear. “This half of Season Eight leads directly into Fear the Walking Dead Season Four, which will shake that show in a majorly cool way,” Kirkman said. “So make sure you hang around for that.”

This confirms, as many suspected, Morgan Jones‘ journey through the back half of The Walking Dead Season Eight will indeed put him on a path to Madison, Alicia, Nick, and Strand, rather than one filling in the blanks on one of his absences from earlier seasons. While it’s likely all of Fear the Walking Dead Season Four will take place after The Walking Dead Season, flashbacks to the Clark family’s surviving of the dam collapse and events which took place before their encounter with Morgan shouldn’t be ruled out. (Photo: Gene Page/AMC)

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” Morgan Jones actor Lennie James told ComicBook.com. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

Before the season comes to a close, Morgan “gets really messed up,” James adds. “That’s about as much as I can say.”

Kirkman, however, didn’t stop there with his teases. The writer and creator of the never-ending zombie drama dropped in a little comment about Carl’s fate and the upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead. “The back half of Season Eight will be starting this month!” Kirkman wrote. “You just have to wait until February 25 to find out Carl’s fate. This is a pretty monemental event for the story, and it’s happening smack dab in the middle of All-Out War! So it’s going to make for an interesting back half of the season. I hope you all dig it.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.