Fear The Walking Dead: Daniel Salazar’s Fate, Cat’s Name Revealed

After being absent for an entire season, the fate of Daniel Salazar on Fear the Walking Dead has been revealed. Not only did he survive the collapse of the dam in the Season 3 final of the AMC zombie series but his face healed up nicely and he has a brand new friend: a smart, friendly orange cat!

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×02 follow. Major spoilers!

The last time Daniel Salazar was on Fear the Walking Dead, he was shot in the face by Victor Strand during a dispute at a dam in Mexico. Moments later, he would help Nick get away from collapsing dam. While Nick and Strand would survive the collapse and be seen again in Season 4, Daniel Salazar was never heard from. Now, his fate has been revealed, following a mere tease of Salazar having encounter Althea by his name being written in initials on one of her tapes.

Daniel Salazar has holed himself up at a factory of sorts. The location is filled with multiple buildings, a fence for protection, and several vehicles. The vehicles include a plane.

Somehow, Victor Strand knew Daniel Salazar was hiding out here. After his group’s plane went down in the Season 5 premiere, Strand decided he had to go to Daniel for help in hopes to get access to his plane. Of course, it’s not going to be so easy to convince Daniel to help the group when the request is coming from the man who shot him years ago.

The other big reveal came in the name of the popular orange cat seen in Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 5 trailer. The cat’s name was revealed to be Skidmark — and Skidmark is immediately one of the best parts of Fear the Walking Dead with some standout sequences coming in one of the future episodes.

Daniel won’t be back on Fear the Walking Dead permanently but there are plans for Blades to continue his work within the Dead universe being developed.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.