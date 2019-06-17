Fear the Walking Dead Will Explain How Dwight and Morgan Ended Up in the Same Place

Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss says Season 5 has more to reveal about the surprise reunion between Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Morgan (Lennie James), who coincidentally crossed paths in Texas one year after leaving Virginia.

“It was a big moment obviously. And I think what we really wanted to have out of it was just A, the kind of shock that somehow they found each other, and also just have a little bit of fun with it. And the interesting thing when we were sitting down with both Lennie and Austin at the beginning of the season, they said to us, ‘We really haven’t worked much with each other,’” Chambliss told EW.

“They were in some of the bigger group scenes, but Morgan and Dwight hadn’t actually had a lot of personal one-on-one interaction. They obviously both kind of know each other as characters and their history. So I think when they find each other, it was really the surprise that these two people ended up in the same place.”

When Morgan is confronted with a familiar face at Humbug’s Gulch so long after running away from Alexandria, he only has one question: “You take 20?”

“The 85,” answers a cautious Dwight. “I was following my wife Sherry’s trail. When she hit Georgia, everything seemed to drive her this way.”

Could the meeting have something to do with roads being blocked with the dead?

“We give some hints that there are some reasons that they both ended up in the same area in Texas. And there’s a little bit of that back and forth where they’re talking about what roads they took. And I think we’ll learn a little bit more about what forces drove them to this area,” Chambliss teased.

“But the other thing that we wanted to get is just the promise of these two people finding each other when they’re very different than they were when they left. Morgan was still very much a broken person. Season 8 was very tough for him, and the same for Dwight. They saw the worst sides of each other and now they’re amongst new people trying to be the best versions of themselves.”

Dwight tries to explain his sordid past as a Savior in the servitude of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but Morgan stops him. “You don’t have to say it. Not now. I know how it ended for you,” he says. “We’re all trying to start over.”

The ex-Savior has changed significantly since his escape from Negan’s grip and subsequent exile from Virginia by Daryl (Norman Reedus), but like Morgan, he still has a lot of making up to do.

“I think there’s a little bit of wariness about, ‘Hey, this guy knows who I really am. Is that okay? Is that side of me going to come out again?’” Chambliss said.

“And we’ll continue to kind of see the two of them kind of size each other up and see how much they really have changed.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs its next episode, “Skidmark,” Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.