Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners Tease Dwight’s Arrival

Over the past couple of years, Fear the Walking Dead has found itself more and more connected to the story of The Walking Dead, thanks to the magic power of crossovers. Lennie James’ Morgan made the move to Fear ahead of its fourth season, bridging the gap between the two shows Now, more than a season later, another popular Walking Dead character is making his way to Fear. Former Savior Dwight, played by Austin Amelio, will be debuting on Fear in Season 5 this summer, and the spinoff showrunners are offering a glimpse into how his arrival will effect the series as a whole.

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere next month, showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming crossover, teasing some big things for Dwight.

“We love Dwight. We love Austin Amelio. We’re huge fans of his character and his work on The Walking Dead,” Goldberg said. “When we started to talk about bringing Dwight over, it started in the same place for us emotionally as when we were talking last season about Morgan, and that is: Emotionally, what’s the story we’re telling on a bigger scale this season?

“This season is going to be about our characters grappling with the things they’ve done in their past and looking for redemption through the things they’re doing now, and for anyone who knows Dwight’s story on The Walking Dead, he is someone who did a lot of bad things over his time as a Savior. He hurt a lot of people, he did a lot of things he regrets, but he was given a second chance by Daryl at the end of season 8 when Daryl spared his life and sent him away and told him to find Sherry and to make it right. That’s the last we saw of Dwight on The Walking Dead, and we’re going to see how that’s been going for him and if he’s been able to achieve either of those things that Daryl told him to do.”

Dwight was last seen on The Walking Dead at the end of Season 8, following the All Out War between Rick and Negan. Daryl decided to let Dwight live, despite his wrongdoing in the past, and the character set out to find his wife, Sherry. We got a glimpse of Dwight searching for Sherry at their old cabin, but he never returned to the series.

Thanks to Fear the Walking Dead, we’ll finally see what happened to the character following his disappearance.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 5 on AMC June 2nd.