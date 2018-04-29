‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 3: Good Out Here

On Sunday night AMC will air the third episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×03 is titled, “Good Out Here.” The official synopsis for Good Out Here reads, “Madison and Morgan try to help Nick find inner peace; a quest for revenge exacts its toll on the group.”

The episode will build upon the moments which concluded in Episode 4×02, as multiple timelines continue to be a factor. In one timeline, Madison and her family are now struggling with a villainous group which has camped outside of their baseball stadium sanctuary in Texas. This has been labeled as the past, given the “BEFORE” and “NOW” tags which play before certain scenes.

“We built this community which is our dream and what you do is, you sort of juxtapose that against also being alone, which is still reparable,” Madison atress Kim Dickens told ComicBook.com back in February. “We bring in more villains, and more characters.”

In the “NOW” timeline, Morgan’s struggle to fit in with Nick, Alicia, Strand, and Luciana will also continue. In this scenario, the characters collided with a common enemy. However, with Althea’s truck carrying the flag representing this enemy group, her group is being seen as a possible batch of enemies.

To watch Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×03 online, head over to AMC’s official website after it airs.

