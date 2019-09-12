AMC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive action-packed clip from the upcoming fourteenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season. In the clip above, Althea takes a bit of a dip in what is being referred to as a walker pool.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×14 is titled, “Today and Tomorrow.” The official synopsis for Today and Tomorrow reads, “An encounter with a survivor sends Al and Morgan on a mission into a dangerous settlement. There, Al chases a lead while Morgan has an epiphany. Elsewhere, Grace and Daniel make a connection.” The episode is directed by Sydney Freeland on a script from Richard Naing and David Johnson.

On the heels of Episode 5×13 (which saw a solid uptick in ratings), the AMC zombie series is headed in a new direction with a villain emerging and showing a clear purpose. After Logan appeared to vaguely be the antagonist of Season 5, he was shockingly killed off after his motivations were revealed. Now, Ginny wants to be in control of the group’s oil fields as she and her massive group of cowboys have intimidated the protagonists into working for her. She didn’t really leave them a choice as a massive army with loaded weapons surrounded the likes of John, June, Sarah, Wendell, Dwight, and Luciana.

Sunday night’s Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×13 hauled in 1.446 million viewers. It was a much-needed increase for the series which faced dipping below one million live viewers for the first time in the history of either Walking Dead show. Episode 5×13 also proved to be one of the more interesting episodes through an otherwise lackluster season, at least through about three-quarters of its run time.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.