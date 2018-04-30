‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Actor Explains Why He Wanted SPOILER to Die

The actor behind Fear The Walking Dead‘s latest major casualty opened up to Entertainment Weekly about his decision to exit the show.

“I had been doing it for three or four years, the show has undergone many changes in terms of different people in charge, all of this stuff, and I just felt like the beginning of this season kind of felt like the end of an era with this show,” said Frank Dillane, whose Nick Clark was shockingly gunned down in Sunday’s episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And television is hard work, and you have to shoot a lot. I also missed Europe very much,” the 27-year-old English actor explained.

“I’m not American, so after a while I get quite homesick and all of those things. I also felt like we had achieved what needed to be achieved in the first few seasons, so I thought it was time to keep moving.”

“I had been playing Nick for four years and I was ready to play some different characters,” he said.

New season 4 showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg revealed it was Dillane, who played the recovering drug addict since the spinoff series’ 2015 pilot, requested that Nick be killed off before the pair of executive producers inherited the show from season 3 showrunner Dave Erickson.

The EPs obliged, giving the character what Dillane called a “beautiful” closer.

“I really loved the ending,” Dillane said. “I thought the character Charlie was great and a lovely death scene. I was very happy with it.”

The actor admitted he had no input on how Nick’s death would come about, ultimately leaving that decision to Chambliss and Goldberg.

“I always wanted Nick’s death to be something like he slips on a banana skin and hits his head or something falls of a roof and juts knocks him out and kills him, or something not dramatic, but they never went with that,” Dillane said.

“Ian and Andrew are really great writers. I trust them very much and I think what they’re doing and what they did was really good.”

Asked if audiences will see more of Nick throughout season 4 because of the exploration of multiple timelines, Dillane answered, “Yes, absolutely.”

“I think what Ian and Andrew are doing is really, really interesting in playing with time like that,” Dillane said.

“I actually haven’t watched anything so far. It’s a bit sad to watch stuff but reading the scripts, it’s quite interesting to have a character who has died but is still around, so I wonder how that will be.”

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.