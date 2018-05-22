Garret Dillahunt On New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Character

Among the new cast members joining Fear the Walking Dead in Season Four is Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, a character fans will quickly come to love just as Dillahunt has.

Dillahunt opened up about his role on Fear the Walking Dead while ComicBook.com visited the set of the AMC series. “You will learn about some of his back story, but there’s still a lot I don’t know,” Dillahunt said. “I don’t know anything about his family. I don’t know anything about where he lived before specifically. I know what he did, and I know why he didn’t do it anymore, and then I know what happens to him early on in the apocalypse. And then he meets a lot of these characters, and I think he’s kind of relieved to have a crew again.”

When the characters all do finally come together in Fear, it will be in a very unexpected way. “I like the way it’s written,” Dillahunt said. “I like the surprise of it. I like how it was shot. It’s gorgeous where we shot. It’s not what I was imagining, but it was better, what they did. You know, I was all like, ‘I don’t know. It’s not what I was imagining.’ You know what I mean? But sometimes you’ve got to shut up and just be like, ‘Oh, you have a better idea than I have, and it’s cool.’”

The actor has long been familiar with the Dead universe, once campaigning for the role of Negan on the flagship series. As it turns out, he came closer than some may have thought. “I was a fan, and I did meet Scott Gimple over the phone, as we talked about Negan possibilities,” Dillahunt admits. “As he talked about it with many people. And I was not available to do it anyway. I was doing Hand of God on Amazon, but it started a relationship with us. And then I enjoyed kind of messing with people about it, as if I’d had an actual shot. I don’t know I’d be a good Negan anyway.”

Later, Gimple would call Dillahunt once more, and the part of John Dorie would be brought to life. The rest is history.

“I love them,” Dillahunt said of his co-stars. “I want to adopt Alycia Debnam-Carey. I think she’s just a marvelous person, and Frank [Dillane], too, is a beautiful soul. It always sounds like, ‘Oh, it’s amazing. Everybody’s amazing.’ Really? There’s not one a–hole? And maybe there is. Maybe it’s me, but I haven’t met them yet.”

