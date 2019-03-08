‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star on the “Huge Loss” of Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane

Fear the Walking Dead star Danay García has reflected on the “huge loss” that came with the Season Four departures of Frank Dillane and former leading lady Kim Dickens.

“It goes to tell you that you just don’t know until, you know. If he would’ve told me this is what’s going to happen when I joined the show — I’ll be like that’s not gonna happen,” the Luciana actress told LRM Online when asked if she foresaw her Season Two role transforming into a main series player.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a universe, in which these characters Madison, Nick and Alicia established the show so much. They really set the tone for what the show is and it keeps going. I found out that they were gone in season four, especially with Nick since he was the love interest for Luciana. I realized this that the only way I can make it okay for me, personally, it is to really honor the work they’ve done. To do it every day.”

García now stars alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia Clark and Colman Domingo’s Victor Strand, the two last-surviving original characters from the Walking Dead spinoff’s first season.

Dillane’s Nick Clark and Dickens’ Madison Clark were killed off in the front half of Fear‘s revamped fourth season: Nick met his end when he was shot and killed by Vulture spy Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), sometime after Madison perished saving the group from an invading horde of walkers assaulting their baseball stadium community.

“I hope that Frank Dillane, who plays Nick, and Kim Dickens as Madison turn on the television to watch this show. I want them to feel proud of what they created,” García said.

“I wanted them to feel like, ‘Yes. This is something that they are proud of.’ When you are part of this kind of show, you really become a unit. You are usually dealing with so many hours of work. So much comes out of you in this and you go through it together. So when one of them go, it’s like a huge loss. Only way you can make it okay, if I keep honoring on what they did, on what they’ve done and to keep that alive. With the audience, they will respect. That’s something I don’t take for granted. I never thought in a million years that could possibly happen. That’s how I kind of handle it.”

While the foreign-born Dillane asked to leave the show — he previously admitted the start of the semi-rebooted Fear Season Four “felt like the end of an era” and added he “missed Europe very much” — Dickens in turn admitted she was heartbroken and devastated to be killed off, explaining she learned of that decision going into production on Season Four.

Lennie James’ Morgan Jones would later be installed as new series lead after Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple suggested bringing Morgan from the flagship series to the spinoff as part of the first-ever crossover event between both shows.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC this summer with its fifth season, with former Walking Dead star Austin Amelio and Once Upon a Time star Karen David as its newest cast members.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!