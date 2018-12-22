‘Fear The Walking Dead’s John Dorie Is The New Daryl Dixon

Fear The Walking Dead newcomer John Dorie, played by Garret Dillahunt, has swiftly proved a fan-favorite character in less than one half season.

The earnest gunslinger is arguably the biggest breakout Walking Dead character since the introduction of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s bat-swinging villain Negan in 2016, and fans have already taken to calling the good ol’ boy Fear‘s equivalent of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

As John’s fate hangs in the balance — he’s fighting for his life after taking a bullet fired by Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) — fans continue to take to Twitter to drum support for the cowboy, whose quick rise in popularity calls to mind a similar path followed by the bolt-shooting hunter who rapidly emerged as a fan-favorite in The Walking Dead‘s inaugural season in 2010.

Some hopefuls have already floated the idea of John Dorie jumping over to the flagship series and replacing Rick Grimes after it was learned The Walking Dead leading man Andrew Lincoln will be exiting the series after eight years in its upcoming ninth season.

“If Daryl dies, we riot” has long been associated with the gruff survivor, but the bowman now has some friendly competition: John Dorie devotees have since given rise to “if Dorie dies, we riot.”

@MikeyMcPSer, @NeedMoreDaryl

“If John Dorie dies, we riot” is the new “If Daryl dies, we riot.!” — Michael McCollim (@MikeyMcPSer) May 23, 2018

@NeedMoreDaryl, @MischiefMaker4

@garretdillahunt

I don’t care about what anybody says: You are our ‘new Daryl’! LOL

Your acting was so impeccable & your character so beautifully written that we fell in love with #JohnDorie!!!!!! No going back now!!!!! Thanks for unforgettable moments we fans will never forget! pic.twitter.com/FgkwkgjWM0 — NeverEnoughReedus (@NeedMoreDaryl) May 29, 2018

I said it 2 weeks ago I’ll say it again. If John Dorie dies we riot. #FearTWD — Nick Aaron (@MischiefMaker4) June 3, 2018

@Slade187Wilson, @rick_wankster

If John Dorie dies…we riot. If Daryl Dixon dies…we riot. If somehow they meet and kill each other…God help us all. #WeAreTWD #FearTheWalkingDead — Slade J. Wilson (@Slade187Wilson) May 21, 2018

@seanguthrie, @JohnGracy, @charliebush77

If John Dorie dies, we riot!

He is by far the best new character in a long time.#FearTWD #TheWalkingDead #amctwd pic.twitter.com/ih9lhZ4SdG — Sean Patrick Guthrie (@seanguthrie) May 21, 2018

@garretdillahunt as John Dorie is the best new character in years. Breath of fresh air. #FearTWD — EliteMediocrity (@JohnGracy) May 14, 2018

Freaking John Dorie the new Daryl of the west with his revolvers. Best new character! #FearTWD #TalkingDead — Charlie Bush (@charliebush77) May 14, 2018

@JessicaDwyer, @NeedMoreDaryl, @TommyG8197

IF DORIE DIES WE RIOT @FearTWD YOU’VE BEEN WARNED! — Jessica Dwyer (@JessicaDwyer) May 20, 2018

If Daryl met John Dorie he’d get another brother and we fans would get our favorite tv show back! What an addition and improvement it would be if @garretdillahunt joined #TheWalkingDead!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uUh9pXggaS — NeverEnoughReedus (@NeedMoreDaryl) May 25, 2018

John Dorie should replace Rick Grimes #Twd #Ftwd — Tommy Giles (@TommyG8197) May 31, 2018

@liewberher, @TheNoseyPanda, @Dbella91

im sorry daryl, if john dorie dies we riot @FearTWD @TheWalkingDead — vinicius (@liewberher) May 22, 2018

Dear @garretdillahunt,

You know that with these news now about Rick Grimes being gone from #TWD, we’ll need #JohnDorie more than ever, right?!?

We’re counting on you!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xzgP3DNG7s — NeverEnoughReedus (@NeedMoreDaryl) May 30, 2018

I really like the addition of Garret Dillahunt to FTWD. John Dorie may be the best character on Fear or TWD. #FearTWD — Layne, Just Layne (@TheNoseyPanda) May 21, 2018

I’ve just read theory that John Dorie could replace rick on #TWD I could be on board with this if they combine the two shows #FTWD — Danni? (@Dbella91) June 1, 2018

@AudraAllenswor3, @FlyGirlRN63

I feel that FTWD’s John Dorie will be the Daryl Dixon from TWD. They both are survivors & know the terrain — Audra Allensworth (@AudraAllenswor3) May 22, 2018

Dear God if John Dorie dies I’ll have to stop watching FTWD! You FINALLY get a multi faceted character with teeth and you shoot him?? He rivals Daryl on TWD as my absolute favorite, just LOVE what @garretdillahunt has done with this character!! — Suzie FlyGirlRN (@FlyGirlRN63) May 21, 2018

@meemee198222, @Ash_Whit14, @KathyFeebs

Season 4 of #FearTheWalkingDead is better than last season of #TheWalkingDead John Dorie is fast becoming my fave character in the entire TWD universe! @garretdillahunt #JohnDorie ??? — Mimi D (@meemee198222) June 1, 2018

John Dorie better make it. He is by far one of the best characters introduced into the franchise in a looooong time! If he goes I can’t stay!! ? @garretdillahunt #FearTWD #justkeepswimming — Ashley Whitaker (@Ash_Whit14) May 21, 2018

#FearTWD Ok John Dorie is the best character on either walking dead shows ! Coolest ever ! — Kathy (@KathyFeebs) May 21, 2018

@Goughy_7, @BeardedHeckler

Said it before and I’ll say it again, John Dorie is already one of the best characters in the whole Walking Dead universe. #FearTWD — Will Gough (@Goughy_7) May 15, 2018

Just finished last week’s #FearTWD This shaping up to be the best season of either show ever. @garretdillahunt is so amazing and John Dorie may be my favorite new character since like… Michonne? He’s amazing. — Matt Heckler (@BeardedHeckler) May 20, 2018

@DrLeelynn, @ClipPolitics, @CMBern, @OregonSidekick

John Dorie is the equivalent of Daryl on The Walking Dead. If he dies we riot. — Deborah W (@DrLeelynn) May 21, 2018

John is a great character! One of the best introduced in either series. #FearTWD — ?Clip Note Politics? (@ClipPolitics) May 14, 2018

It’s official. John Dorie is the best thing to happen to my TV in years. @garretdillahunt has given life to what’s become my favorite character anywhere! #FearTWD — Christa B. (@CMBern) May 14, 2018

@FearTWD How dare they shoot #JohnDorie ??? He better not die! Best character in the Walking Dead universe! Love love love John Dorie ❤ @garretdillahunt #FearTWD #TalkingDead — Dylan Sims (@OregonSidekick) May 21, 2018

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.