The Walking Dead

Internet Reacts to SPOILER’s Death on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Fear The Walking Dead brought its most shocking moment yet Sunday night when it killed off Nick (Frank Dillane) after three seasons as a lead character.

The series looked to be establishing a friendship and student-teacher relationship between Nick and Morgan, whose teachings were handed down to him in season six of The Walking Dead.

Nick’s surprising death came in the final moments of the episode at the tiny hands of Vulture mole Charlie, who shot Nick as he contemplated a path forward — one that possibly would have seen him adopting Morgan’s Aikido-based “all life is precious” philosophy.

The twist came as a surprise for fans, who took to social media to express their shock, grief, and outrage over Fear‘s latest major casualty:

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

