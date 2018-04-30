Internet Reacts to SPOILER’s Death on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Fear The Walking Dead brought its most shocking moment yet Sunday night when it killed off Nick (Frank Dillane) after three seasons as a lead character.
The series looked to be establishing a friendship and student-teacher relationship between Nick and Morgan, whose teachings were handed down to him in season six of The Walking Dead.
Nick’s surprising death came in the final moments of the episode at the tiny hands of Vulture mole Charlie, who shot Nick as he contemplated a path forward — one that possibly would have seen him adopting Morgan’s Aikido-based “all life is precious” philosophy.
The twist came as a surprise for fans, who took to social media to express their shock, grief, and outrage over Fear‘s latest major casualty:
#FearTWD— Carey Johnson (@CareyJohnson919) April 30, 2018
We should’ve known …. flowers are always a dead giveaway :'( pic.twitter.com/nwAuuY2mTd
MOOD:#FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mNX3ggqbSg— Naye loves Daniel,!! / ?? (@wondersharman) April 30, 2018
I can’t deal with what just happen. You first kill Carl off TWD. Now you kill nick off FTWD. What next will Morgan get killed or the rest of the main cast of FTWD get killed. Please Stop killing the good characters off. ?#FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead— RainBowsButterflys (@RainBowsAshlee) April 30, 2018
#FearTWD— 비아♡ (@lilsomechen) April 30, 2018
FTWD creators: let’s make this show last at least 5 seasons
FTWD creators to FTWD creators: kill nick so no one will watch this show anymore pic.twitter.com/w8f6xbXWNN
Probably the whole fandom when they heard the gunshot that hit nick #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/OPubqE1dk8— 비아♡ (@lilsomechen) April 30, 2018
Me watching the last 5 minutes of #FearTWD. pic.twitter.com/hTon5opfYr— RMichelleEsq. (@RMichelleEsq) April 30, 2018
Overall, it was a great & heartbreaking episode! It’s only the 3rd episode of the season! I don’t think we are ready for this season AT ALL?????? #FearTWD @FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Q9U2DDeKGz— Esmeralda Godinez (@EsmeChristina) April 30, 2018
If Madison is alive and she finds out about Nick… ? #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/eN7Sro7bKY— CL (@Miz_Genius) April 30, 2018
#FearTWD— Kelly Duarte (@kelduarte92) April 30, 2018
Me getting my ass out of this show since they killed the only interesting character!!!! pic.twitter.com/TvE1BqWiRx
#FearTheWalkingDead #FearTWD Me f*cking Charlie up? pic.twitter.com/YPtFB8LwRI— Leesi ♛ (@Leesi_Girl) April 30, 2018
Did they just kill Nick off???? WTF #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/7SINSfLHoG— Krystina Maria (@TinaConstantine) April 30, 2018
even with all his issues, I loved Nick. one of the best character developments on the show.— infinity war broke me (@bluejeansradio) April 30, 2018
then he starts changing, becoming this amazing guy really taking on the role of this protective son/brother & this happens. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/N18y5z88oa
Daaammmnnnn Nick! #FearTWD #FeartheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yl2kiMJIYb— LikeAFire (@DabneyLife) April 30, 2018
Ho- ly…… Crap. NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! #FearTWD— Jamie (@YaGottaBKiddnMe) April 30, 2018
Seriously, after everything that Nick has been through, he’s going to be taken out by a pre-teen????#FearTWD— justme (@Soshady34) April 30, 2018
Nick looked at the flowers #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/4dxNDej3zz— Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) April 30, 2018
Killing Nick on Fear The Walking Dead is like killing Rick on The Walking Dead… the worst decision the writers could have ever possibly made for the series…………. #FearTWD …………..— Andrew Snarls (@AndrewSnarls) April 30, 2018
Fuck feartwd.. If they even think about doing Alicia that dirty we’re suing and fighting some bitches #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/HiLbHnB5pm— ً (@scarletskarla) April 30, 2018
I’m so bitter towards this show right now. They’ve already taken one of my faves in a previous season and now they’ve taken another.#FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/SFPMJduBI4— Brittany Liz ❤️ (@StrangeLikeMe92) April 30, 2018
Nick dying did nothing for me.. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/T9k3JCB8IA— David ???? (@DFM2099) April 30, 2018
#FearTWD Well, that ending was shocking…@FearTWD pic.twitter.com/BLqv0T2zyo— Ivy Lou (@IvyLouLou) April 30, 2018
NO!!!! Not Nick!!!! Creepy girl Charlie needs to go see Carol #FearTWD— Denise Hayes (@TNSeptemberGirl) April 30, 2018
Killing Nick off may be a reason to actually keep watching #FearTWD #JustSayin pic.twitter.com/P5KxfYWbj8— MsAngNicoleTX (@MsAngNicoleTX) April 30, 2018
Killing off Nick has the be the biggest mistake Fear has ever made. He was an incredible well developed character and his death was just unnecessary.. #FearTWD— ً (@scarletskarla) April 30, 2018
Charlie is the worst child ever, even worse than Lizzie!!! Look at the flowers, Charlie. LOOK AT THEM. #FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead #TWD #TheWalkingDead #TheTalkingDead— xuıq✨ǝıʇʇǝq (@MrsBettieBinx) April 30, 2018
Me thinking nick shouldn’t have looked at the flowers, and HOW THE HELL AM I SUPPOSED TO SLEEP AFTER THAT #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/9YMNkHAlyf— Jessica Meek? (@jessicazm93) April 30, 2018
R.I.P Nick #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/wvfsp4ctDq— Julerz (@ozomozli) April 30, 2018
Me watching Nick get shot. #FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/16sUc5nKRw— xuıq✨ǝıʇʇǝq (@MrsBettieBinx) April 30, 2018
Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.