Internet Reacts to SPOILER’s Death on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Fear The Walking Dead brought its most shocking moment yet Sunday night when it killed off Nick (Frank Dillane) after three seasons as a lead character.

The series looked to be establishing a friendship and student-teacher relationship between Nick and Morgan, whose teachings were handed down to him in season six of The Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nick’s surprising death came in the final moments of the episode at the tiny hands of Vulture mole Charlie, who shot Nick as he contemplated a path forward — one that possibly would have seen him adopting Morgan’s Aikido-based “all life is precious” philosophy.

The twist came as a surprise for fans, who took to social media to express their shock, grief, and outrage over Fear‘s latest major casualty:

Slide 1

#FearTWD

We should’ve known …. flowers are always a dead giveaway :'( pic.twitter.com/nwAuuY2mTd — Carey Johnson (@CareyJohnson919) April 30, 2018

I can’t deal with what just happen. You first kill Carl off TWD. Now you kill nick off FTWD. What next will Morgan get killed or the rest of the main cast of FTWD get killed. Please Stop killing the good characters off. ?#FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead — RainBowsButterflys (@RainBowsAshlee) April 30, 2018

#FearTWD



FTWD creators: let’s make this show last at least 5 seasons



FTWD creators to FTWD creators: kill nick so no one will watch this show anymore pic.twitter.com/w8f6xbXWNN — 비아♡ (@lilsomechen) April 30, 2018

Probably the whole fandom when they heard the gunshot that hit nick #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/OPubqE1dk8 — 비아♡ (@lilsomechen) April 30, 2018

Slide 2

Overall, it was a great & heartbreaking episode! It’s only the 3rd episode of the season! I don’t think we are ready for this season AT ALL?????? #FearTWD @FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Q9U2DDeKGz — Esmeralda Godinez (@EsmeChristina) April 30, 2018

If Madison is alive and she finds out about Nick… ? #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/eN7Sro7bKY — CL (@Miz_Genius) April 30, 2018

Slide 3

#FearTWD



Me getting my ass out of this show since they killed the only interesting character!!!! pic.twitter.com/TvE1BqWiRx — Kelly Duarte (@kelduarte92) April 30, 2018

Did they just kill Nick off???? WTF #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/7SINSfLHoG — Krystina Maria (@TinaConstantine) April 30, 2018

even with all his issues, I loved Nick. one of the best character developments on the show.

then he starts changing, becoming this amazing guy really taking on the role of this protective son/brother & this happens. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/N18y5z88oa — infinity war broke me (@bluejeansradio) April 30, 2018

Slide 4

Seriously, after everything that Nick has been through, he’s going to be taken out by a pre-teen????#FearTWD — justme (@Soshady34) April 30, 2018

Slide 5

Killing Nick on Fear The Walking Dead is like killing Rick on The Walking Dead… the worst decision the writers could have ever possibly made for the series…………. #FearTWD ………….. — Andrew Snarls (@AndrewSnarls) April 30, 2018

Fuck feartwd.. If they even think about doing Alicia that dirty we’re suing and fighting some bitches #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/HiLbHnB5pm — ً (@scarletskarla) April 30, 2018

I’m so bitter towards this show right now. They’ve already taken one of my faves in a previous season and now they’ve taken another.#FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/SFPMJduBI4 — Brittany Liz ❤️ (@StrangeLikeMe92) April 30, 2018

Slide 6

NO!!!! Not Nick!!!! Creepy girl Charlie needs to go see Carol #FearTWD — Denise Hayes (@TNSeptemberGirl) April 30, 2018

Killing Nick off may be a reason to actually keep watching #FearTWD #JustSayin pic.twitter.com/P5KxfYWbj8 — MsAngNicoleTX (@MsAngNicoleTX) April 30, 2018

Slide 7

Killing off Nick has the be the biggest mistake Fear has ever made. He was an incredible well developed character and his death was just unnecessary.. #FearTWD — ً (@scarletskarla) April 30, 2018

Me thinking nick shouldn’t have looked at the flowers, and HOW THE HELL AM I SUPPOSED TO SLEEP AFTER THAT #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/9YMNkHAlyf — Jessica Meek? (@jessicazm93) April 30, 2018

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.