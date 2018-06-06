‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Just Set Up the Biggest Death of Series

Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead seems to have set up the biggest death of the entire AMC series to date.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×07 follow. Major spoilers!

Throughout Season Four of Fear the Walking Dead, the series has been split into a pair of timelines. In one timeline, labeled, “BEFORE,” Madison has been attempting to build a baseball stadium into a sanctuary for her family. As she is building it, Mel and the Vultures are looming outside and posing an imminent threat. In the “NOW” timeline, Madison has not appeared one time and the characters are bent on revenge against the Vultures for an unknown reason. It has lead many to believe the Vultures are responsible for Madison’s death, which seems to have been teed up at the end of Episode 4×07.

In the “BEFORE” timeline, the Vultures launched an assault on the baseball stadium with walkers covered in oil. With Nick and Alicia trapped outside of the stadium and surrounded, Madison has elected to venture outside of the safety of the baseball stadium in an effort to rescue her kids. Just before the episode ended, she got ready to go, with the flaming walkers herded before her and coming her way.

Furthermore, in the “NOW” timeline, Morgan Jones lead a group back to the baseball stadium to find no survivors upon arrival but a herd of burnt walkers.

It would appear Madison Clark, the character many assumed to be the show’s main protagonist in the wake of Travis Manawa’s Season Three premiere death, is going to be killed off in the Mid-Season Four finale. Of course, there is a chance she survives the torching of the stadium and is sent running in a different direction with no way to communicate to the other survivors. It seems unlikely Strand, Alicia, and Nick would leave her behind.

Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo, however, offered a bit of hope for Madison while talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview.

“A little hope for Madison?” Domingo said. “There’s a lot of hope for Madison! Madison is such a compelling, interesting, strong, ferocious character. You never know. There’s some speculation. They don’t know what’s going on because we haven’t seen her in the new timeline. Is she kidnapped? Did she runaway? Is she holed up somewhere in a basement? You have no idea.” Watch Domingo’s entire interview in the video above.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.