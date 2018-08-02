Exclusive ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Premiere Preview

AMC has provided Comicbook.com with an exclusive look the Mid-Season Four premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

“The first half of the season, we saw our characters with very specific missions but things have changed now,” says Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg.

“Madison touched each one of these characters in a very profound way,” Luciana actress Danay Garcia said. According to the rest of the cast, the newcomers to the series will be deeply explored in the aftermath of a revenge quest. “Each one of these characters, they are really in a desperate place.”

“It’s a quest to find a place to call home,” Morgan Jones actor Lennie James said.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×09 is titled, “People Like Us.” The official synopsis for People Like Us reads, “Morgan tries to help Alicia and this fractured group of survivors as a storm brews.” People Like Us is written by Anna Fishko and directed by Magnus Martens.

“We talked at the panel a bit about the end of the first half of the season ended with these characters sitting around a campfire brought together by circumstances they couldn’t imagine,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said at San Diego Comic Con. “Theres a lot to resolve, both within themselves, within the group, questions of who are they to each other, who will they be going forward, how will they carry on Madison’s legacy of hope, how will they bring light into this dark world. And I think redemption is a really big theme in the back half.”

In seeking redemption, the surviving characters are still trying to heal in the aftermath of the recent losses: Nick and Madison Clark. As a result, Alicia Clark will have to grow amidst her grief if she is going to continue to survive according to Alycia Debnam-Carey.

“It’s a been a really exciting journey for me because this character has had one of the major developments out of any character on this show,” Debnam-Carey said. “We’ve seen her go from a regular teenage girl to a fearless warrior in the apocalypse. She’s been destroyed by it and lost everyone she knows…All our characters have become orphans of the apocalypse. Everyone has lost everyone in their life, their family…If you thread it all together in one journey, it’s quite remarkable how much she’s changed. This season’s been really, really hard. I lost all the Clarks. I’m the only one left….What’s great though is that we now get to see Alicia now purely as her own character completely. She no longer has ties to her mother and her brother.”

As for what will drive the narrative aside from the impending hurricane (which can be seen in bits of the preview above), it’s possible Maggie Grace’s Althea plays a considerable role as the group has been made fully aware of what is on her tapes.

“We will definitely be exploring more with those tapes and why they mean so much to Al in a couple of circumstances,” Grace said. “She’s into them, why they mean so much, what’s on them…”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7th. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!