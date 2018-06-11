The Walking Dead

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Major Mid-Season Finale Death

Fear The Walking Dead closed out the first half of season 4 with its biggest death yet: series […]

By

Fear The Walking Dead closed out the first half of season 4 with its biggest death yet: series lead Madison Clark (Kim Dickens).

The episode, ‘No One’s Gone,’ finally revealed Madison’s fate when audiences learned the mother of two never made it out of the stadium, which fell following an attack by the Vultures, who unleashed an overwhelming horde of walkers aimed at the stadium’s front gates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) confirmed Madison’s death when she blamed Naomi (Jenna Elfman) for the loss of her mother, only for it to later be learned Madison lured the swarm of the undead further into the stadium with a flare, drawing the walkers away from its tenants — namely her children and close friends Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay Garcia).

Over walkie talkie, Madison imparted her last words to Alicia and Nick (Frank Dillane), telling the pair to stay who they were at the stadium — the kind of people who risked their own lives to save others.

“I was afraid to lose this place. Because I thought you needed it, to stay who you are right now. But you know it,” Madison said. “No one’s gone until they’re gone.”

With that, Madison tossed the flare into nearby grass, immolating the nearing horde of walkers and going down fearless. After a fiery blaze, she was gone.

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

Slide 8

Slide 9

Slide 10

Slide 11

Fear The Walking Dead returns with the back half of season 4 later this summer on AMC.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts