‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Major Mid-Season Finale Death

Fear The Walking Dead closed out the first half of season 4 with its biggest death yet: series lead Madison Clark (Kim Dickens).

The episode, ‘No One’s Gone,’ finally revealed Madison’s fate when audiences learned the mother of two never made it out of the stadium, which fell following an attack by the Vultures, who unleashed an overwhelming horde of walkers aimed at the stadium’s front gates.

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) confirmed Madison’s death when she blamed Naomi (Jenna Elfman) for the loss of her mother, only for it to later be learned Madison lured the swarm of the undead further into the stadium with a flare, drawing the walkers away from its tenants — namely her children and close friends Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay Garcia).

Over walkie talkie, Madison imparted her last words to Alicia and Nick (Frank Dillane), telling the pair to stay who they were at the stadium — the kind of people who risked their own lives to save others.

“I was afraid to lose this place. Because I thought you needed it, to stay who you are right now. But you know it,” Madison said. “No one’s gone until they’re gone.”

With that, Madison tossed the flare into nearby grass, immolating the nearing horde of walkers and going down fearless. After a fiery blaze, she was gone.

Hell no! I saw the fire. I saw that massive herd. But there is no freaking way that Madison is dead!!!!#FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZS2W39SO9o — Amy (@bookchicgeeks) June 11, 2018

If Glen can climb under a dumpster… Madison can climb a over fence #FearTWD @KimDickens pic.twitter.com/Ew5LLQuaiE — LoloLi (@BrandywineLiza) June 11, 2018

I can’t believe that the writers and showrunners of Fear The Walking Dead would be stupid enough to kill off both Nick and Madison, the lead main characters of the series just to further the storyline….. or are they that stupid? #FEARTWD — Andrew Snarls (@AndrewSnarls) June 11, 2018

Madison is really dead #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/RYyrG3rHsN — Alicia Clark is gonna destroy yall puss*es (@DebnamFabray) June 11, 2018

Madison in the parking lot like #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/7RqeuPYnhb — Morgana Luthor’s #1 Henchman (@cloneposter) June 11, 2018

#FearTWD Alicia watching that tape of Madison Me right now pic.twitter.com/sLsIF79XLj — Leesi ♛ (@Leesi_Girl) June 11, 2018

No offense to Lennie, but if Fear really just traded Madison and Nick for Morgan, I may be over this show. Morgan had his run. This was Madison’s show dammit. #FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead — Ziggy (@FilmSchlDropout) June 11, 2018

I will forgive the cheap ass dumpster trick if it means Madison is alive. Just sayin. Bring her back and all is forgiven. #FearTWD #TWDFamily #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/bj37NJ9B1L — Sonya Iryna (@sonyairyna) June 11, 2018

So sad to see Madison go, but anxious to see where this takes Alicia’s character. She just lost her entire family so now she has to be stronger than ever ? @KimDickens @DebnamCarey @FearTWD #feartwd pic.twitter.com/XRWj846AcR — Cara B. (@Cara_Lanette) June 11, 2018

If Madison gets the Chris treatment, I’m going to flip a table. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/unzBko8kWF — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) June 11, 2018

If Madison really is dead, I’d like to say a sincere fuck you to Gimple for bringing terrible new characters in order to kill off the originals #FearTWD — zom zom (@whatsanity) June 11, 2018

Even though I hated that #Madison‘s gone, this episode truly was a fitting tribute to what her mission was in #FearTWD : her kids. Thank you for such a beautiful episode. @AMCTalkingDead @FearTWD — Heather Richardson (@junebug32109) June 11, 2018

BBQ’ing some walkers!! Light em up Madison —- Extra crispy!! #FearTWD ???? pic.twitter.com/fusIDItLoa — Jenn Rogers (@freakurdream) June 11, 2018

Us finding out that Madison might have sacrificed herself. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/InqOG4wlEE — Alicia Marie (@skinnykiss) June 11, 2018

Madison and Travis are back together.#FearTWD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JhEqkb4zRU — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) June 11, 2018

Oh, Madison died?#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/WAK22oITJp — ʍ ǝ ɥ ʇ ʇ ɐ W ??? (@matthewjn) June 11, 2018

#FearTWD so the new show runners decided to kill off Madison & Nick in one season y’all a damn trip ? (Honestly y’all didn’t have to do that like really kill off the character that started the show for us & when Madison was finding balance in Her character) pic.twitter.com/IqzcrHUO3P — Yea I’m Xavier (@thatboi_zay) June 11, 2018

At this point, AMC needs to end both #FearTWD & #TheWalkingDead. This is ridiculous.



Yes, I know.. not everyone is going to survive. But really? The two leading characters?! DONE! pic.twitter.com/3WJ47XRrqw — Shanice (@neceybabyXO) June 11, 2018

With the loss of both Madison and Rick Grimes both #FearTWD and #TWD are officially over.



Merge the shows into something new if you must, but end them. — Arren J (@ggbrokensilence) June 11, 2018

Gone way too soon, way too soon. I’m so devastated that we have lost Madison Clark. I really didn’t expect her journey to end this soon and I’m heartbroken. Thank you @KimDickens for being Madison Clark, you are a knock out, and I’ll miss you so much. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/oOiTCG6juT — Sara?? (@writtenbysara) June 11, 2018

Fear The Walking Dead returns with the back half of season 4 later this summer on AMC.