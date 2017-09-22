‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Teases A Larger World In New Clip

The world might be growing on Fear the Walking Dead — assuming the characters can survive long enough to see it.

In a new clip from Sunday’s Episode 3×12 (“Brother’s Keeper”), Alicia Clark and Jake Otto are having a heart-to-heart conversation as the latter struggles to accept the world they are living in. Alicia, however, is embracing this new environment and learning to encourage others to thrive in it.

“You never wanted to be a Rancher,” Alicia tells Jake in the clip, hoping to lift his spirits and show him the opportunity before him. “Rain will fall and we’ll start over and if we live long enough, I’ll get you more cows, I promise.”

“If dad knew what was gonna happen to this place, he would’ve killed himself,” Jake tells Alicia. Interestingly enough, Jake is supposed to believe his father Jeremiah did kill himself, despite Alicia’s brother Nick being responsible for the death.

“Look, we’ve survived, that’s something,” Alicia tells him. “The Ranch is liveable. We can’t say that about any other place.”

Jake, however, believes there is a larger world thriving outside of the Broke Jaw Ranch community. “I can. Vernon wasn’t wrong,” Jake says. “There are other places like this. Otto didn’t have the monopoly. Pacific Northwest. It’s prepper central.”

Whether or not Jake or Alicia will live long enough to see these potential communities is unknown, but it’s the first tease on Fear the Walking Dead of a larger world existing in the well-established Dead universe.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

