‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Makes Major Reveal With Another Death

While one character appeared to be holding on to hope in Fear the Walking Dead, a major reveal in Sunday’s new episode is promising a darker world for all of those remaining survivors.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×04 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just one week after the show took Nick Clark in a shocking send off for Frank Dillane‘s character, Fear the Walking Dead has promised another key character’s death. Among the misery and mourning, Garret Dillahunt‘s John Dorie remained full of hope that he would find his precious Laura — the woman he had spoke of earlier and was carrying his other revolver with “JD” engraved in it. According to Alicia Clark, that woman is dead.

The episode played out with the characters narrating their previous journeys at the time of the baseball stadium. As they each told Althea their struggles as they pertained to staying at Madison’s sanctuary, they came to realize the day which saw them convincing her to stay here was the day which cost several people their lives. After Jenna Elfman’s Naomi was convinced to stay, she pulled John’s revolver from her pack. However, just as audiences saw that Naomi was carrying the gun which John was searching for, Alicia revealed she had died.

While audiences have not yet seen Naomi’s death, Alicia assures John that she is indeed gone. A bit puzzled, John was surprised to learn her name was Naomi. There is a chance this is not in fact the Laura character who John is searching for but the weight of knowing Naomi has died was enough to get John to split off from the group.

Going forward, Morgan and John will be a two man squad, while the rest of the group pursues the remaining Vultures in hopes of finishing the group once and for all.

It’s a unique method of storytelling on Fear the Walking Dead. In one case, viewers have seen a major character die in the present timeline while he lives on in the flashbacks. Then, there is a character who continues to persist in the past, but is guaranteed to perish before the present timeline’s starting point from Season Four.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×04 is titled, “Buried.” The official synopsis for Buried reads, “Al’s questioning uncovers some surprising truths about the group’s past. John Dorie receives unexpected news.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.