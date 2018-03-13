New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Characters Get Bios

The new faces of Fear the Walking Dead are becoming more familiar as character bios have been released by AMC.

Among the cast members joining Fear the Walking Dead in its fourth season are Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Lennie James, and Maggie Grace. They will be playing John, Naomi, Morgan, and Althea, respectively. Of course, they aren’t alone in Fear’s fourth season, as most of the show’s Season Three cast will be returning, as well.

Get to know each of the characters with their bios and portraits in preparation for Fear the Walking Dead‘s crossover Season Four which debuts on April 15 at 10 pm ET!

Althea

Maggie Grace plays Althea.

“Al is someone uniquely qualified to survive — to thrive, even – in this world because of her experiences before the apocalypse,” the bio reads. “When we meet her, we’ll find that she has found a way to pick up where she left off before the world collapsed. She has a number of impressive weapons in her arsenal, the greatest of which is her curiosity and an innate understanding of people. But we’ll learn that this curiosity is about more than just survival for Al; it’s part of a greater mission, one that will become more critical and complicated as her journey progresses.”

“Maggie Grace will next be seen in Rob Cohen’s The Hurricane Heist opposite Toby Kebbell,” the actress’ bio goes on. “She is currently in production on AMC’s hit series Fear the Walking Dead. Other recent roles include Supercon, with John Malkovich; The Scent of Rain & Lightning (which she also produced), opposite Maika Monroe; and We’ll Never Have Paris, with Melanie Lynskey and Zachary Quinto, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. Grace made her Broadway debut in Roundabout’s Picnic, with Mare Winningham, Ellen Burstyn and Elizabeth Marvel. She is perhaps most recognizable from Fox’s Taken franchise, the blockbuster action drama, opposite Liam Neeson. Last year, Grace established her character Irina in Summit Entertainment’s highly anticipated The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, which was followed by Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Grace also portrays Faith on the most recent season of the popular series Californication, opposite David Duchovny. Earlier last year she starred in Lockout, an action-thriller, opposite Guy Pearce.”

John

Garret Dillahunt plays John Dorie.

“John is a man who has been living on his own for some time,” the character bio reads. “But we’ll come to learn that his isolation is not of his own choosing. He’s lost someone, and he’s determined to find them no matter what it takes. As a gentle soul – an innocent in a dangerous world — John’s optimism will fuel his search. But with every turn of adversity he encounters along his path, John will come to understand the challenge of maintaining hope in a grim world.

“Born in California and raised in Washington, Dillahunt studied journalism at the University of Washington and went on to earn his M.F.A. in New York University’s renowned graduate acting program,” the actor’s bio reads. “Dillahunt is currently filming the new season of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead as a series regular. He will soon be seen opposite Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s new movie Widows. Last spring, he shot the lead in the TNT pilot Monsters of God and then TBS’ The Guest Bookalong with the second season of Amazon’s Hand of Godand the most recent season of Hulu’s hit The Mindy Project.”

Morgan

The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James joins Fear as Morgan Jones.

Naomi

Jenna Elfman plays Naomi.

“Naomi is a capable survivor who we’ll find living on her own at the beginning of the season,” the character’s bio reads. “She’ll have her guard up when she crosses paths with Madison and her family, and we’ll come to learn that Naomi has a very good reason for keeping people at a distance. Whether Naomi will ultimately face and overcome what’s keeping her in isolation is a question that only she can answer.”

“Jenna Elfman began her career as a classically trained professional dancer, working on numerous film, television and video projects with such legendary choreographers as Twyla Tharp and Debbie Allen, who staged the 1991 Academy Awards live broadcast,” the actress’ bio reads. “She ultimately transitioned to acting and is best known around the world for her role as Dharma in the hit television series Dharma and Greg, for which she garnered a Golden Globe Award, three Emmy® Award nominations and two TV Guide Awards.”

Luciana

Danay Garcia plays Luciana Galvez.

For Luciana, this is a season about rediscovering community. In Season 3, she fled Brokejaw Ranch feeling ostracized and isolated. Now, she is in a new place, in a very different kind of community. It’s a place where she will take her first steps down the path toward trusting people again. She’ll mend some old wounds in surprising ways.

Danay Garcia is an actress, writer and producer. She is currently a series regular in the AMC hit television show Fear the Walking Dead and recently costarred in two feature films. Garcia has been working steadily in film and television since arriving in the United States from Cuba in 2003.

Television audiences first got to know Garcia as a co-star of the popular Fox series Prison Break, which ran for four seasons beginning in 2006. Garcia played the lead role of Sofia Lugo during the final two seasons and achieved instant fame, appearing in hundreds of magazines around the world. Garcia has also appeared in episodes of Supernatural, CSI: Miami and CSI: New York.

Strand

Colman Domingo plays Victor Strand.

“This season, Strand will find himself at a crossroads between the man he’s been and the man he wants to be,” the character’s bio reads. “The decisions he made at the end of the third season will weigh heavily on him and force him to confront the demons of his past. But on the other side of that struggle lies the promise of the thing he wants most — redemption.”

“A 2017 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Class Member and a 2017 Sundance Screenwriters Lab Fellow, Colman Domingo is an Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP award-nominated, OBIE and Lucille Lortel award-winning actor, playwright and director. Domingo recently filmed Barry Jenkins’ sprawling James Baldwin drama If Beale Street Could Talk from Pastel/Plan B/Annapurna Pictures in New York,” the actor’s bio reads. “Domingo stars on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead as Victor Strand. He’s guest-starred on Bojack Horseman(Netflix), Timeless (NBC), American Dad (FOX) and Miles from Tomorrowland/Mission Force One (Disney Jr). Domingo recurred on The Knick (Cinemax), guest starred on Horace and Pete (Hulu) and Lucifer (FOX). He will be starring in a slate of features, including Assassination Nation, directed by Sam Levinson, which went to the Sundance Film Festival 2018; First Match, directed by Olivia Newman for Netflix; and Nothingman, directed by Eli Kooris and Joshua Shaffer. Domingo is slated to direct his first feature film, City on Fire, written by Corey Miller and produced by Jason Berman and Alex Ott for Mandalay Pictures. Domingo is a recipient of the 2017 Sundance Feature Film Program Grant. Domingo, his creative partner Alisa Tager and AMC Networks are currently developing an original drama series for television, titled In the Middle of the Street, which he will write and executive produce.”

Alicia

Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Alicia Clark.

“At the end of Season 3, Alicia tried to go off on her own, thinking that being away from her family and friends was the best way to survive,” the character’s bio reads. “In Season 4, she’ll have discovered a new confidence and strength, which will affect her relationships with the people closest to her. She’ll have a newfound sense of purpose, which will test her in ways she never thought possible.”

“An Australian native who made her feature film debut in Rachel Ward’s Martha’s New Coat, Alycia Debnam-Carey has recently starred in the Warner Bros. Germany feature film Unfriend, in the thriller The Devil’s Hand alongside Rufus Sewell, and in action thriller Into the Storm with Richard Armitage,” the actress’ bio reads. “She has also appeared in such short films as Jigsaw Girl, At the Tattooist and The Branch. Debnam-Carey will next be seen as the female lead in the independent film A Violent Separation, opposite Brenton Thwaites.”

Nick

Frank Dillane plays Nick Clark.

“At the end of Season 3, Nick’s efforts to protect the people he cared for didn’t exactly work out the way he’d hoped,” the character’s bio reads. “His plan to save Madison, Alicia and Strand put them in terrible danger. In Season 4, Nick will have found a new way forward in a walker-infested world. He’ll have an approach that allows him to protect the people he cares about and still be the person he wants to be. But one question remains for Nick — how long can it last?”

“Frank Dillane trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), graduating in 2013. As a child, he played Christopher Henderson in Welcome to Sarajevo, directed by Michael Winterbottom,” the actor’s bio reads. “When he was 16, he played Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and later in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

Madison

Kim Dickens plays Madison Clark.

“When we last saw Madison in Season 3, she had just narrowly escaped death and was alone and unsure of the fate of her children and friends,” the character’s bio reads. “Vowing to never let that happen again, she’s gone through extraordinary lengths to make sure it doesn’t. These new circumstances she’s created for herself aren’t just about avoiding past mistakes — they’re about finding a way to make up for them.”

“Kim Dickens has proven herself to be a versatile actress, portraying a vast array of complex and powerful characters throughout her career in television and film,” the actress’ bio reads. “Dickens was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she majored in communication. Soon after graduation, she moved to New York City to continue her studies at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She later graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Art’s two-year performing arts conservatory in New York City.”