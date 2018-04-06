‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Bringing Back One Romantic Relationship

Relationships with happy endings are rare in the Dead universe but two characters will be attempting such a feat when Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fourth season.

After spending most of Season Three apart following their romance in Season Two, Nick Clark and Luciana Galvez seem to living happily ever after having finally reunited in Season Four. Luciana actress Danay Garcia opened up about the relationship while talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, but it’s not the only new relationship her character will be a part of.

“I think this is the first time when we’re happy together, it’s like the honeymoon stage,” Garcia said. “It’s like when you go to a really bad path and you come back together to survive and you become stronger, so it’s like they are in that phase of emotionally happy to be together. They see what it’s like to be together and they don’t take it for granted. That space that they had from each other was a huge learning curve for both of them. She knows what it’s like not to have him and he knows what it’s like not to be with her. The good thing is that he still has a little bit of him that maybe gets upset that I left him, which is a good thing. I think it’s when I kind of started playing that kind of a thing, like, ‘Okay, well if you’re going to misbehave you know what I could do again. I’m kidding.’ The fact that she has that in her pocket is a good thing.”

While Luciana will be living in the fortified baseball stadium Madison Clark built, she will not only be reunited with Nick and his family, but also meeting other characters for the first time.

“Luciana’s never met Strand before,” Garcia said.

“These two characters have never interacted with each other, never,” the actrss goes on. “I never met Strand, and all of the sudden we’re best buddies. We vote together and we keep things and it’s like, ‘Wow, when did this happen?’ At the beginning I really have to work hard at creating those relationships, the relationships that characters the audience already knows like Strand is such a great character, and Luciana, how can we build a relationship that the audience believes and love and root for. I worked really hard on creating that, and creating the family unit that keeps them together, to some extent. Yeah, it will be fun for the audience to see these two characters deal with the apocalypse and how they cover each others back and how they joke and interact, that’s exciting because they’ve never seen that before, ever.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.