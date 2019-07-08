Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: The Little Prince

Annie cleans herself up in a bathroom. Other kids watch cartoons on a small TV. Dylan reads The Little Prince. The kids are surprised to see Annie all cleaned up. Morgan radios and asks for an update, warning they won’t sty here much longer. He arrives with a series of trucks, each of which are carrying different parts of a plane. He gives a pep talk about wanting to help people. “We can because we’ve done the impossible before,” he says. Lucy reveals they will fly across the mountains together.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Later, Morgan is radioing to Grace, hoping she will join them in their effort to go home. She heard it but ignored him and went into the radiation areas. He goes on to train with his new stick. He doesn’t like it, so he makes a new one from a mop.

All of the kids are working on the plane. Dylan’s idea is in place for the plane and he read in a book that you can only steer with heart, not eyes.

June takes a look at Annie’s ankle. Others get back to work on the plane. June assumes that Annie is going to run, so she suggests waiting a week for it to heal and getting a new pair of shoes. John informs June he is going to go back out and search some more with Dwight for Sherry.

Later, Althea tests starting up the plane. It goes well until one of the propellers fly off. Alicia is about to use it to kill a walker until Morgan shoes up with his new stick to kill it. They’re going to start searching for replacements. Grace reaches out over the radio and asks them to get a generator ready for transport. If they don’t listen, there will be another meltdown.

Dwight is getting frustrated with the search for Sherry. John is optimistic having found June. He asks hw they got split up. “We got split up before we got split up,” Dwight says. John shows Dwight the Scrabble pieces which June used to tell him she loved him. Dwight is happy for John in how optimistic and happy he is. John says the apocalypse has given him more than he ever had.

Grace explains to Alicia that she needs to finish the plane fast because the generator will only buy them time. Strand tries to come up with a plan to find propellers. Charlie and Sarah realize Jim’s brewery might have exactly what they’re looking for.

Morgan and Grace prepare to go into a radiation area.

Althea works on the plane with June. Althea feels guilty about letting the helicopter take off but doesn’t open up to June about it. June offers an off-the-record conversation to help. Althea doesn’t budge.

The kids question Morgan’s trip to the power plant. They decide to go back into hiding.

Dwight and John take up in a bar where a man is dead. He was robbed. Dwight explains that Sherry gave up her ring and everything to save him. “The only reason I’m still alive is because of her,” he says. “I left where I was, when I was sent away, the person who sent me away knew all the shit I done but he knew I loved her. He said, ‘Find her, make it right.’ I need some of your luck John. Even if I can do the first thing, I don’t know if I can do the second or if that’s even possible.”

John finds a secret message from Sherry written on receipt paper. Dwight realizes he has been looking on the wrong road.

Alicia questions Annie’s choice to leave. Annie remembers their perfect set up before which was overrun by a herd of “growlers” that followed people back. Those people weren’t careful. “There were so many,” she says. “They didn’t look like, I don’t know, regular growlers. They were from the power plant, we just didn’t know it. More showed up but the walls held, at first. The grown ups got all the weapons we had and were ready for a fight. When it looked like the walls were about to give they sent us away.” She took the kids to a hiding spot in the woods. The grown ups never came. She promised to protect everyone so that is what she is doing.

Alicia explains that she understands. “I think about the last thing my mom said to me everyday,” Alicia said. “Just make sure you’re doing what they really asked. Are you surrounding yourself with the dead to protect your brothers or because it’s easier than surrounding yourself with the living?” She gives Annie the keys to supplies and cars and says it’s all up to her now.

John discovers a note in a car. It reveals that Sherry had to kill the man in the diner. “I want you to stop looking for me if you’re still looking,” she writes. “This will be my last letter.” He isn’t sure what to do with it.

Morgan and Grace suit up for the radiation. Morgan finds his pole all wrapped up. “Man who taught me how to use this, he helped me when I thought that death was the only way,” he explains. “Thought if I felt it, if I held the weight of it in my hands, then I’d know what to say to help those kids, to help you, try to show yuo that you are not stuck. It feels like a piece of wood wrapped in plastic.”

She explains she is not stuck and has no choice but to do what she is doing and drives off alone.

Strand is heading in with propellers via hot air balloon. It it a giant Augie Ale bottle from Jim’s brewery. Alicia rushes to show this to the kids but they’re gone.

Dwight emerges from the house he searched, happy to have found food and supplies. He is optimistic. When he asks John if he found anything in the car, John lies and says there was nothing.

Strand’s balloon is coming up short of their destination. It lands in the contaminated area.

Alicia comes across a massive walker road block. She is going to try to cut through it. She and Morgan are both “going in.” Meanwhile, Strand and Charlie are surrounded by walkers.