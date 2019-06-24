Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Skidmark

It is October 12 according to a calendar. Salazar is working with his cat, Skidmark, to lure the dead away from a super market. He is aware of a rig made to shoot him when he opens a door, so he taps it and dodges the bullets, taking the keys to a car from a walker that emerges before heading out with a bunch of new supplies and his cat. He has been finding traps along the one.

Together, Salazar and Skidmark have dinner at the warehouse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fear the Walking Dead’s opening credits and logos play.

At night elsewhere, Strand, Wendall, Sarah, and Charlie infiltrate Daniel’s compound. Charlie is sneaking around — it is Strand’s idea. She goes straight for the plane and radios to the truck. Charlie hides in Daniel’s new car but Skidmark follows her as Daniel approaches. He loads up the truck with guns while she’s hiding in the back. Strand wants Charlie to run but she insists on staying as Daniel leaves in the truck.

Continued

Back at their gas station, Dylan admits to the location and dangers of his siblings. Morgan asks him to show him the camp he saw on the map. Morgan and Alicia start planning. Luciana is going to help Strand, along with Dylan.

Meanwhile, Streand and Sarah are loading up the plane at Salazar’s compound. It is missing several gages. He finds a note that says, “Ya dije no!” which means, “I already told you ‘No!’” in Spanish. Strand radios to Daniel, who knows Strand is up to something and tells him he better leave before he gets back. He also knows that Charlie is in the back of his truck.

Later, Strand, Sarah, and Wendall contemplate what to do.

Charlie is a little nervous in the back of Salazar’s car but he promises he is not going to hurt her. He blames Strand for putting her in this situation. She finds his map and asks if he set up the traps in the area. He didn’t. He is disarming them. “You ask too many questions,” he tells her. He plays a live recording of a band and she is familiar with it, which opens Daniel up to her.

Continued

Back at the compound, Luciana and Dylan work to get ready. He goes inside and radios for his siblings on a secret channel. They realize someone else is cutting down their roadblocks before seeing a person in a black soldier costume killing walkers. Dylan is nearly caught on the radio but covers it up.

At an abandoned grocery story, Strand and Skidmark prep to kill some walkers while Charlie waits in the car. Looking through the window, he sees another machine gun trap. Charlie tells him to go in through the back and criticizes him for setting up these traps. Salazar says he didn’t do this but inherited his warehouse from the person who did. He doesn’t want to hurt anyone, he just doesn’t have people to share his supplies with. While the walkers are distracted by Skidmark, Daniel tries to get the back door open. One of the walkers catches its shirt on the gun and it starts firing, breaking the glass and letting them out of the store. Daniel flees with Charlie and Skidmark.

Back in the woods, Morgan investigates walkers to radiation while Alicia’s search is without and results. Over the radio, Dylan admits to lying and says that Max and Annie are in trouble and need help. Alicia is mad. Meanwhile, Annie and Alex gets themselves caught by their own road black before escaping and limping off, forgetting their gun.

Continued

Charlie radios for Wendall. Daniel is bringing the instruments back for Strand but he has a herd following him. Strand sends Charlie to drive the truck to Victor with the instruments. He is going to stay back and distract the herd with his radio.

Over the radio later, Strand apologizes to Daniel for their history and for trying to kill him. “You still think this is about what you did to me at the dam, Victor?” Salazar said. It’s about “the same thing it’s always about with you, Victor: lies.” Salazar tells him to explain how he kept them from Ofelia.

“Daniel got separated from his daughter,” Strand explains. “I told him that I knew where she was. I lied because I needed something from him. When he finally got to her, when he finally found her, it was too late.” Salazar is mad that he wasted time he didn’t have.

“I couldn’t tell her what I wanted her to know,” Salazar says. “Doesn’t matter now.”

Continued

In the woods, Max and Annie are about to get killed by walkers when Morgan and Alicia rescue them. They think they’re alone but suddenly a gang of young people emerges with guns and surrounds them. Alicia and Morgan drops their weapons.

While Salazar is hopelessly leading the walkers away, Sarah, Wendall, and Strand come to his rescue ready to

“bring down the hammer.” Salazar hustles their way but the machine guns don’t fire. Salazar is forced under the truck. Strand pulls up with the plane and attracts the walkers so he can use the propellers to kill them. It’s a bloodbath. Strand and Salazar seem to have come to an agreement, leading to Salazar finally admitting he is not going to shoot him in the face.

Dylan radios to Annie and tells her that Morgan and Alicia are friendly. Max convinces her to tell the group to put down their weapons. They’re not willing to leave her because the people at the camp are their parents. Alicia finally understands.

Continued

It is now October 15. Strand lights the previous date on fire and uses it to start a grill. Charlie wants to know what he was going to tell Ofelia. “That every day brings a chance to start over,” he says. “A chance to get it right. Something tells me, you need to hear that, too.” He is packing up to leave. “There’s a reason I have been here on my own for this long,” he explains. “I need to go and take care of it.” He is going alone. He had been saving a cigar for when things get better.

Strand explains that the plane won’t work after they helped Daniel but Dylan comes up with an idea to start fixing it.

The kids explain that men in black uniforms were in the area. “We saw them here a few weeks ago, they had weapons, uniforms,” Max explains, having counted “two” but “there could be more.”

Morgan explains what happened to his family to Alicia just before Max orders everyone to get down. A helicopter takes off – the same helicopter that took Rick Grimes. “Those people, they came in that,” Annie explains. “Maybe they got what they came for.”