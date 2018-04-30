‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Good Out Here

BEFORE.

Nick cuts down the ruined field. Burns it.

NOW.

Althea takes notice of a wild-eyed and out of it Nick.

“See you’re going through something there. I mean, you gotta be, right? Took my van. Looking for some people. What’d they do to you?”

Morgan says to leave it be. Al is just trying to help. “We’re all breathing here. Means we’re on the same team.”

Al gives them just enough to head the direction where her group found the flag — the same flag forcing Nick, Alicia, Luci and Strand to believe Al, John and Morgan have ties to the Vultures.

“This is gonna go our way. You have something I want,” Al says. “Your story. And I have something you want: where I found that flag. But I’m not gonna let you take my van, and I’m not gonna let you threaten us anymore.”

Nick, louder, says this is how it’s gonna be. He’s swiftly kicked in the nuts and captured by an escaped Al.

A Mexican standoff.

Nick breaks free and accidentally slams into a driving Luci. Forces the van off the road.

After the crash, he wakes up in a daze. Taking control of the upturned van, Al’s crew snatches back control.

BEFORE.

Madison checks in on a sullen Nick. Mama Clark is going on a run and he’s going with.

NOW.

Alicia, Luci, and Strand are on their knees, hands zip tied.

“She needs a tow,” Al says, “and we gotta get her one.”

“We?” Strand asks.

“Yeah. We got it in this ditch, we gotta get it out.”

Alicia: “And then?”

“And then we talk about whatever it is we have to talk about,” Al explains. “Your story, where I found the flag… or not. Or you can just go on your way.”

Al frees the prisoners in an act of good faith. Keeps Nick as collateral. Morgan, with a wounded leg, elects to stay behind with him.

Al and John set out with Alicia, Strand and Luci in tow.

Babysitter Morgan is asked what he’s reading. It’s a mini ‘The Art of Peace.’ He’s asked if he could grab Nick some food. Morgan slices him free.

Nick looks at his nearby knife.

“Aren’t you worried I’m just gonna—”

Smack. Morgan’s stick is swift. Another smack. Knocks Nick on his ass.

“I’m not worried,” Morgan tells him.

Nick offers him half a protein bar. “You like peanut butter?”

Morgan smiles. “I do.” He takes it.

Alone, Nick goes through Al’s video camera. Fast forwards past John. Lands on Morgan.

In the road, Morgan trains. His leg gives him trouble.

Then: a lone car races their way.

Morgan hops in the van. Shuts the doors. “Get down, stay down.”

Nick catches a glimpse of the classic blue car and goes for the door. Struggles with Morgan. He beats on Morgan’s wound and escapes, dodging a small pack of walkers drawn by the van’s relentless horn.

“Toss me my stick!” Morgan commands.

He doesn’t. Nick bails, trailing the car.

Al’s uneasy alliance come across much-needed cables.

John and Alicia poke around for supplies.

Strand tells Al he’s surprised by Al’s benevolence. She wants their story.

“For who?”

“We don’t know how all this ends. Story might be the only thing that’s left.”

“Then who cares? There won’t be anyone around to watch it.”

“Doesn’t matter. Just matters that it’s captured.”

“Why, Al?”

She eyes his scarred hand.

“What happened to your hand? Why do you try to hide it?”

“Let’s stay on topic. Why, Al?”

“Because the truth matters. Even if it’s just heard out loud.”

That’s the trade, she says. “The truth about you, your story, for where I found the flag.”

Strand calls her a “puzzling creature.”

They’ll consider the offer.

BEFORE.

Madison and Nick head out in a beat up pickup truck. They pass a car — that car, the blue racer — as it offloads supplies.

Mel waves them over. He tells them it’s slim-pickings out there. Madison isn’t deterred.

“How do you do it? How do you come out here?” Nick asks.

“Here’s my trick. Wherever I go, I try to look for something good.” It’s out here, she tells him. “I always see something.”

NOW.

Nick topples an approaching walker with a hammer. Takes it to the head of another. A third knocks them over. Nick’s only weapon is stuck in some brains and walker three is winning this fight.

They fall into Bluebonnets.

Morgan to the rescue, stick in hand. The horn is drawing walkers out of the woods. They need to find safety.

Nick and Morgan limp into a forgotten town.

“Hey, why’d you help me?” Nick asks. “‘Cause I’d have let them rip me apart back there.”

Morgan says only: “I don’t kill.”

BEFORE.

Nick and Madison find the blue Camino outside a church. The Vultures have a trunk-full of supplies. The mother son duo come up with nada.

Ennis (played by Evan Gamble) — the Vulture with the little bicycle circus act that wrangles walkers — reveals he’s Mel’s brother. He has Charlie in tow.

“You spent two weeks with her. I’m the one who found her,” he says. “I’m the one who taught her how to make it out here.”

Nick wants to throw down. Madison cools him off.

“And unlike you,” the smarmy Ennis says, “I keep my family fed.”

A pissed off Nick puts a blade to his neck. Draws blood. Madison cools him again. They watch as Charlie and Ennis take off in the Chevy.

NOW.

Nick tells Morgan to lay off the karate until he heals up.

“It’s not karate,” Morgan says.

“What is it then?”

“It’s…” he stops. Memories and nostalgia. “It’s just not karate.”

Morgan knows Nick is after that El Camino.

“Are you gonna try and talk me out of it?”

“No. But it is not gonna work out how you think.”

“Right, because you don’t kill, yeah? But I bet you did. Why’d you stop? Huh? Who did you lose?”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“Yes you do, you lose people then you lose yourself. I saw the tape, I heard everything you said.”

“You should just leave it.”

“Why does it matter? Why not just tell me?”

“I’m not doing this.”

“Doing what?”

“This! Telling you my life!! Telling…” Morgan stops. Goes. One last thing.”You wanna hunt down whoever hurt you, that’s your business.”

Back at the van, now surrounded by walkers, Luci calls for Nick. John points to tracks indicative of their direction.

Al refuses to leave. “Morgan’s not gonna get far on that leg,” John tells her. “He might need us.”

“Fine,” she says, “you go. I’m not leaving.”

“It’s just a van, Al!”

“Yeah, well, I’ve got some things in that van. Go. I’ll be fine.”

He abides.

Alicia says they’ll do it. They’ll get the van up. “A deal requires an act of faith,” Strand says. “This is ours.” Alicia sends Luci to look for Nick.

“We do this, you don’t just tell us where you found the flag. You take us there,” Strand commands. “Then you help pus find these people. We talk, you drive. All of it, all the way, until the end.”

“You’ll answer all of my questions?” Al asks. “And you’ll let me film you doing what you do?”

It’s a deal.

Alicia cuts down walkers as Al covers from the top of the hill. Bang. Bang. Bang.

She gets under the van, hooking its underbelly to their newfound tow truck.

Morgan limps along. Comes across Ennis and his blue Camino.

“Keep walking, old man. There’s nothing for you here.”

Morgan is unconcerned. “You need to leave.”

“Oh yeah? Is that right?”

“Get in your car and go.”

Nick shows up. Grips his hammer. Rushes in for the kill.

Morgan uses his stick to hold him off. “Walk away! I said walk away!”

Nick is overwhelmed with emotion and rage. He wants blood. Morgan won’t let it come.

“Are you gonna do what it takes to stop me?” Nick asks. “You can. You did.”

Morgan steps aside.

“I didn’t think so.”

BEFORE.

Nick and Madison.

“You try to do the right thing, you end up doing the worst. That’s why I stayed inside so long,” he tells her. “It’s not because of what’s out here, it’s because of what being out here does to you. Being out here makes me feel more trapped than being in there. Like who I’ll be is just closing in on me, suffocating me.”

NOW.

Nick lunges for Ennis. Swings his hammer with full force. The Vulture smacks a jar into Nick’s head, freeing himself from his clutches.

The close quarter combat continues as Ennis tries to plunge his knife into Nick’s face. Nick knocks his enemy on top of a felled buck head, impaling him on its antlers.

Nick presses Ennis deeper into the antlers. Blood waterfalls from his mouth. Nick enjoys the sight of his dying prey.

Morgan wrestles with the decision to return. When he does, he finds a roughed up Nick with blood-soaked hands.

“So to answer your question, it was my wife, my son, and my friends. That’s who I lost. Before I lost myself,” Morgan tells him.

“I know where you are, Nick. Because I was there. I didn’t know how to make it stop. I didn’t know if I wanted it to stop. Didn’t think I could ever find my way out. Then I met someone. A man didn’t have to help me, but he did. He gave me something, Nick. He told me — he showed me that all life is precious, and that helped. It still does.”

“Okay. How, exactly?”

Morgan hands over his pocket-sized ‘The Art of Peace.’

“This is part of it,” he says. “You wanted to know what I was reading.”

Nick gets in close. “Too late,” he snarls.

“Believe me. Believe me, it’s not.” Hands him the book. “Here. We can talk about it. Talk about anything, Nick.”

Nick takes it in his bloody hands. Gives it a look.

The rest of the crew rolls up in the van.

Al sees her opened safe, the result of Nick and Morgan’s scuffle. She desperately checks its contents: tapes and more tapes of her prized footage.

Nick pockets ‘The Art of Peace,’ pulling out a recovered Bluebonnet.

BEFORE.

Nick and Madison find a field of Bluebonnets. “Told you there was still good out here,” she tells him. He lies in the field. Peace.

NOW.

Nick admires his Bluebonnet.

BANG!

Looks down. He’s shot in the mid-section. Looks up: Charlie. Gun in hand.

“Charlie…”

The girl is taken aback.

Nick falls over. A mouthful of blood drips into dirt and lifeless grass.

Luci and Alicia come across a bleeding out Nick. Alicia goes after a fleeing Charlie, but she’s vanished.

Strand, Luci and Alicia tend to Nick.

“Nick, Nick… hey, hey, hey, Nick, look at me,” pleads a teary Alicia. “Look at me. It’s gonna be okay.”

Morgan, John and Al can only stand by and watch.

“No, no, Nick, look at me. It’s gonna be fine.”

It’s not.

He’s gone.

Alicia, Luci and Strand mourn over Nick’s body. His lifeless hand still holds the Bluebonnet.

Silent credits. End of episode.

Fear The Walking Dead airs its next episode, ‘Buried,’ Sunday, May 6 at 9/8c on AMC.