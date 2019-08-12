Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Channel 4

The episode starts and continues throughout in a found footage style. Morgan talks to Althea about how someone was trying to help him. Alicia explains that she cleaned up. The whole team opens up to Althea. They killed a bunch of walkers along their path. John explains that this group is rich because they have skills. Their effort now is purely to help others.

Fear the Walking Dead’s opening credits played.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Althea talked, holding her camera, but speaking to another. She’s not used to being on that side. “We raided a big stop,” she explained. They took every camera and battery that they could find. Morgan explains that they made contact with more people, so they got more trucks to cover more ground. Over the radio, the group discusses how nothing very exciting is happening. Most of their time seems to be dedicated to getting more gas. They ultimately managed to steal the trucks from Logan, the white-haired man who took their stuff early in the season.

Dwight built chess pieces and plays with Daniel. He still has hope for finding Sherry. “He won’t let me give him a haircut,” Daniel jokes. “It wouldn’t take much to make you look very presentable.”

Alicia, Strand, and Luciana are in the “lead vehicle” which they call the “sprinter.” They map out the roads for the group. Morgan has been training her with aikido. Strand, meanwhile, is here with Alicia now to help do what she can’t. The group has grown. There are a lot more people in somewhat of a makeshift community.

Grace has been checking her lymph nodes, wondering when she will start to feel sick. She’s been listening to an audio book.

Morgan, John, and Luciana work to rescue a woman who is trapped in a house. The yard is loaded with landmines. Sarah is listening to a song called “Convoy” and the rest of the group hates their trucker music.

Daniel thinks the group should have shot Logan as soon as he spoke. But they didn’t.

Back at the woman’s house, Morgan talks to a woman named Tess. Her husband went to the drug store to find an inhaler for their son. She is unsteady when talking about her son. He tries to get her to come out but she is startled by the cameras. Morgan explains that it is a means to show people what they are about, even though they haven’t figured out how people are going to watch it. Tess won’t come outside.

Alicia, Strand, and June search for Tess’ husband. No luck. They also see there are no inhalers at the drug store.

Alicia finds a tree with a message for people. She explains that “my mom used to look for a little bit of good every time she went out in the world. She would’ve liked this.” Alicia explains that she hasn’t killed since “after the place.”

John explains, to the camera, that he and Morgan have each other’s backs. Walkers have accumulated at the house. They pile up on a mine and cause an explosion. John calls it the “ugliest mustard” he has ever seen. John tries to take down some walkers with his pistols but mines are doing it for him. Morgan decides it is time to go in.

It turns out, the walker that came at Alicia was actually the woman’s husband. His backpack was full of the supplies for the kids.

Morgan finds himself on a mine. If he lifts his left foot, it will explode. He only went in because it reminds him of his wife and son.

The group makes their way to him to try to help. June, Alicia, and Strand show up with the inhaler. Morgan tells Tess that they found the inhaler. She has to come out and get it. She insists her husband will bring it back and won’t come out despite hearing that he died. Althea uses military experience to explain to Morgan how to get off of the mine. John offers a smaller blade.

After a bit, Tess finally comes outside and offers Morgan the tool to successfully get off of the mine. He successfully plants the piece inside of the mine so his foot can come off of the mine. He tells everybody to back up as he prepares to remove his weight from it. Morgan successfully takes his foot off of the mine and encourage everyone to leave.

The group is proud that the woman stepped out for the first time in two years to help them and they were there to help her. After the mine explodes, Tess and her son come outside. Morgan hands over the inhaler. The woman is emotional as Morgan comforts her over the loss of her husband. He reflects on his family, opening up about how difficult it can be to say goodbye.

Back at their camp, the group cooks up a bit of a feast. Grace cooked up a recipe she had been sitting on for years but didn’t try until now. Morgan asks Alicia if she wants to practice tomorrow but hse has something else up her sleeve. “I wanna know who is painting those trees,” she says. “I wanna find them.”

Suddenly, a truck pulls up. It’s Sarah. Behind her, the tank with Daniel and Dwight.

Althea films the group happily eating from a distance.

“It’s been a long time since I lost them,” Morgan tells Althea. “I still haven’t said goodbye. I think I need to, Al. I just don’t know how. I don’t.”

Alicia, on her tape, explains that she needs help finding her own way to make things better. John says he needs to figure out how to make this world like the one they used to have. June wants to find a pace for the group. Grace has “a lot more things” she wants to do. Strand wants to make the most of his second chance. Daniel wants to be the man his daughter would be proud to call dad. Dwight wants to end each day making someone else’s better. Charlie wants to do right by this group. Sarah wants to keep the truck running. Althea wants to keep telling stories for people.

Each of the group members explain that they need everyone watching this tape to get on board with their plan to help others. Morgan encourages people watching to pick up a walkie, help themselves, and help others.

As it turns out, the tape is being watched by someone. A young African-American male. He picks up his bag and then a walkie labeled, “Chanel #4”. He packs his things before pressing his ear to a locked door. He can’t open it. He goes through the “Take what you need, leave what you don’t” box. He picks up a hammer and uses it to pry open the door before heading out.

Outside, he gases up a motorcycle as a couple of cars heads his way. He is not happy to see them. It is Logan. He is angry that he can’t use his own roads because this young man took his gas. His gang of armed people go take the gas from the young man. Logan calls him off when he tries to stop them. They siphon it out. Logan just wants to know where the “oil fields” are. Logan has also seen the tape.

Upon Logan’s order, the group shoots up his motorcycle. Ultimately, Logan orders the young man to call the group and get them out here.