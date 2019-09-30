Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Season 5 Finale

The episode kicks off with Dwight running and stumbling through some smokey woods. He gets a radio call from Sherry and responds to her but she doesn’t answer him. There’s no telling if it’s real or not. He throws the radio before ruing back over to the group’s trucks before hearing some horses closing in before getting close to one and having a moment with them.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of Humbug’s Gulch, Ginny responds to Morgans radio call. She knew about Humbug’s Gulch but thinks it is its original resident’s fault that they got killed. She is only willing to protect Morgan’s people if he will listen to her. He says she should come get them before talking with the group. They’re happy with his efforts. He sits with Grace for a bit and she is confident she will die soon.

Meanwhile, John and June debate their future. They don’t want to survive alone.

The rest of the group sits and waits until Dwight shows up with the horses. He says that this means there is water nearby, seeing as the horses survived without Ginny. The group starts killing walkers in the Gulch. Even Alicia is confident that they can kill these walkers but the group debates their next action. Ultimately, Morgan declares they can deal with Virginia and the dead at the same time.

Some of the group rides out slowly on horses, leading the dead to Virginia’s path. Morgan doesn’t want to kill them, only force them to understand they shouldn’t be bothered.

At the Gulch, Wes and Alicia talk about hope and stuff. Meanwhile, Morgan talks with Grace as they ride a horse together. The group is optimistic, now. When they get back, John promises to marry June. The group splits up to move the herd. Dwight and June ride together, where he confesses that he thought he heard Sherry on the radio, hoping that it was a sign for something good to come.

In the Gulch, Charlie, the rabbi, Alicia, Wendall, Althea, and others check out buildings. Al has discovered that those horses are actually from Virginia’s group because they found her special keys.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Strand are keeping watch from a distance. They have different perspectives on what they should do. Strand wants to consider the opportunities. Salazar says that since they’re not getting a choice, that’s all they need to know.

From the distance, Daniel sees Ginny’s group with Luciana fueling up trucks.

Dwight’s horse is surrounded by walkers. They all get their hands on him but none bite him or scratch him. He simply jumps off and leaves the horse behind! He quickly jumps to his feet and flees. When he comes upon a river, the group rides up behind and distracts the walkers.

Dwights spouts out some of his experiences from living under Negan and insists he knows what they’re going through. Dwight runs off but Morgan follows him and eventually catches up. The rest of the group comes to the rescue just in time to lead the group into the river while Morgan and Dwight hide in the bushes.

At the Gulch, Althea shows the group the bodies of the people Virginia killed. She insists that they will die fighting Virginia, too. Strand is off trying to talk to Virginia. Alicia wants to fight back but Morgan just wants to make sure everybody survives. The group feels like they are giving up but Morgan says they have a little time left to live life the way they said they were going to.

Wes and Alicia start painting buildings. John and June get married. Althea films it. They found a suit and dress in the costume shop, apparently. Dwight offers up his and Sherry’s ring for them to use. Daniel and Grace sing for them.

Things are happy for a moment but Ginny’s people show up.

Ginny shows up and questions Morgan. He demands she take all of them. She begrudgingly agrees. Night falls and everyone is loaded into trucks to head out. They get split up and Sarah is upset to not be going with Wendell. Strand seems to have a plan for attacking Ginny’s group from the inside. “Remember who you are in there,” Salazar tells him.

Charlie, Daniel, and Skidmark are all split up. John and June are split up, as well. They say a heartfelt goodbye.

Outside of the Gulch’s church, Morgan says goodbye to Grace. He tells her that he was scared of what he felt with her and it was something he only ever felt with his wife Jenny. “Maybe this is something different,” he thinks, while it could also have been the same thing. “I need you to know that.”

Grace is introduced to Ginny’s doctor, who will help her. He is an oncologist. She tells Morgan “I felt it, too,” as she is escorted away.

Only Morgan and Ginny remain behind. He watches the tail lights head off. She starts a conversation with him which he realizes is going to lead to her trying to kill him. He tries to fight it off but she shoots him in the heart. When she tries to finish him, she only finds out she was holding one of the Gulch’s flare guns.

While Morgan is bleeding out, Ginny gets a radio call to learn that Grace is not sick but pregnant. She laughs at Morgan. He tells her she was wrong about them not having a future. “I do hope you die,” she tells him, before scurrying off because a few walkers are incoming.

Morgan is left on the porch of the church. He calls out over the radio to encourage everyone to continue living their lives. “It wasn’t just about doing right,” he says. “It was about the future. We fought for the future. We made the hard call for her, for all of us. Live. All of you. If you can hear me, just live.” The walkers stumble to within a few feet of him.