Fear The Walking Dead Renewed For Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a seventh season at AMC. The zombie series is currently in the middle of its Season 6 hiatus, having aired its final episode from Season 6A in November, one episode short of its originally planned 8-episode half-season due to the delays production faced from the coronavirus pandemic. The seventh season will begin production in 2021 and likely air in late 2021 or begin early in 2022. No official date has been revealed yet for production or premiere. There are 9 episodes remaining in Fear the Walking Dead‘s sixth season, starting to air in early 2021.

The Walking Dead chief content office Scott Gimple opened up about the coming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, new hours which will look to build on the tremendous momentum on display from 7-consecutive great episodes in Season 6. “I’m just gonna say 608 is a huge episode, just the ramifications of it, the emotion of it, the intensity of it,” Gimple said. “I know why we didn’t get it done. It was because of… But I just saw the totally finished cut, everything we could get together, and I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a really, really good episode. And there’s a couple sequences in there that I still think about, that I knew what they were on the page. We had talked about them.”

Fear the Walking Dead stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, and Ruben Blades from its first season. Through its run, The Walking Dead veterans Lennie James, Austin Amelio, and Christine Evangelista have joined the show as part of crossover stories. Maggie Grace, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nicensen, and Colbie Minifie also play key roles in the series often directed by Michael Satrazemis and Michael Cudlitz, along with Domingo and James, as well.

The new of Season 7 was revealed on Fear the Walking Dead‘s Twitter account. See the tweet below!

The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy — FearTWD (@FearTWD) December 3, 2020

For the fans hoping to see Kim Dickens return to her role as Madison followed the character’s implied off-screen death in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, Gimple encourages them to “keep hope alive,” as conversations seem to bee happening behind the scenes.

“There were a lot of questions [from fans] about Madison,” Gimple aadmits. “And it really is true that we’re kicking a lot of things around, not just within… We’ve had discussions of Fear. We’ve had discussions with Tales of the Walking Dead, and then even within the Walking Dead universe. There’s all sorts of possibilities. We investigate that past a lot in stories, especially with Tales of the Walking Dead. So if it were all to come together, it would be amazing, but there’s some things floating around that are truly awesome.”

