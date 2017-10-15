‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Finale Airs Tonight

On Sunday night, AMC will air a two-hour Season 3 finale for Fear the Walking Dead.

Episode 3×15 is titled, “Things Bad Begun.” The synopsis for Things Bad Begun reads, “Strand’s motives are made clear; Nick discovers a new threat; Madison faces a horrifying revelation.” The second half of the Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 finale, Episode 3×16, is titled, “Sleigh Ride,” with a synopsis reading, “Strand’s loyalty is tested when the dam clashes with an adversary. The Clark family is pushed to new extremes as Madison reckons with her past.”

Fear the Walking Dead has already proven to be having its deadliest season in the most recent batch of episodes — a sign the show is fully embracing the horrors of the apocalypse. To start Season 3, Cliff Curtis’ Travis Manawa was literally shot out of the sky while riding in a helicopter, just a couple of episodes after his son Chris had died in Season 2. Furthermore, the Otto family was introduced as a trio of survivors on Broke Jaw Ranch but Sam and is father Jeremiah have both bowed out already.

Not to mention, Mercedes Mason’s Ofelia Salazar was killed in Episode 3×14, just as she was about to finally reunite with her father Daniel. “It’s so sad because it was also so slow going,” Mason told ComicBook.com. “If they had sort of given her a chance earlier, I think she would have progressed so much more by now, but that was also part of the frustration… I really wanted her to get to where she was going a lot faster.”

The loss of Ofelia might trigger Daniel to act a bit sporadically in Sunday’s finale episode, as Madison Clark and her family are relying on finding sanctuary at his dam location.

Still, fans will be on the lookout for seeds or hints towards the upcoming crossover between Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead, which may very well bring Abraham Ford to the sibling series or send Alicia Clark to the parent show.

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.