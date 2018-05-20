‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 6: Just In Case

AMC will air the sixth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season on Sunday night.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×06 is titled, “Just in Case.” The official synopsis for Just in Case reads, “Strand wrestles with Madison’s decisions. Meanwhile, things take an unexpected turn at the Stadium.” The episode will feature the show’s entire ensemble as multiple timelines remain a factor with only three episodes remaining in Season Four’s first half.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the heels of an episode which pulled the curtain back on John and Laura’s relationship, audiences can expect several major reveals. Jenna Elfman promised ComicBook.com and a crowded panel at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville that Episode 4×06 would be where more of her character is finally unveiled.

Of course, in the present timeline, the group is bent of revenge against the Vultures. The story will continue to unfold as the past continues to charge towards unveiling why there is such bad blood between the two groups. Such a desire for payback is at the forefront of Colman Domingo‘s Victor Strand character’s mind.

“I think that’s paramount on Strand’s mind and you’ll find out why soon enough,” Domingo told ComicBook.com. “You’ll find out it’s challenging him in a deeper way that he even imagined.”

Episode 4×06 of Fear the Walking Dead is directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer, from a script penned by Richard Naing.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.