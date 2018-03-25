New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Character Details Arrive

The cast of Fear The Walking Dead season 4 visited WonderCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California Saturday, fielding questions from fans in a panel hosted by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick.

“This season is all about a journey from isolation to community and it’s about people in a bleak and dark world looking for a shred of hope to keep fighting,” said Andrew Chambliss, who acts as new showrunner for season 4 alongside Ian Goldberg following the departure of Fear co-creator and executive producer Dave Erickson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The season 4 premiere, airing immediately following The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale on April 15, will bridge the flagship series and the spinoff as it brings Walking Dead veteran Morgan (Lennie James) from the East to the West as he joins the ensemble of Fear in Texas.

“Morgan is a man of extremes,” said James, whose Morgan has long been at war with himself as he flip flops between killing indiscriminately and viewing all life as precious. “If you’re going to kill, you might as well kill everybody. If you’re not going to kill, you shouldn’t kill anybody.”

Morgan won’t be taking any characters under his wing this time around. He’s lost so many people, James said, he’s “best not teaching anybody. He’s trying to remain on his own even amongst the community.”

Another newcomer, Jenna Elfman‘s Naomi, “is a capable survivor but she’s in a heavy trauma,” said Elfman. “You won’t recover from trauma on your own. You need a community.”

Elfman said Naomi shares some common ground with Morgan as they’re both navigating through trauma that has dramatically altered who they are, with Elfman calling herself “a good walker killer.”

Season 4 will also introduce Althea, Al for short, who “is thriving in the apocalypse in a way that some people wouldn’t,” Chambliss said of the character played by actress Maggie Grace.

Danay Garcia, who plays Luciana, said the newest season will blur the lines between who’s bad and who’s good.

“In this universe, there’s no such thing as being a villain,” Garcia said. “We’re all just trying to survive.”

One character who has operated in a gray area from the beginning — Colman Domingo’s Victor Strand — will continue to scheme to climb the totem pole in a world gone bye.

“We’ll see a complicated version of Victor Strand who is reassessing this world, and how he’s going to get to the top,” Domingo teased.

Asked if she would like to see Alicia find another love interest following the loss of Jake (Sam Underwood), actress Alycia Debnam-Carey answered, “I like that Alicia is coming into her own, and she wants to be on her own.”

“I think she wants to be alone,” Debnam-Carey said, adding what she had with Jake wasn’t “really a relationship.”

Asked if he could pick any character from Fear to cross over to The Walking Dead, James’ answer was swift and simple: “Morgan.”

Also returning for season 4 of Fear are Kim Dickens, who plays Madison, and Frank Dillane, who plays Nick.

AMC debuted a trailer featuring Fear‘s expanded cast of characters last week, offering looks at Morgan, Althea, Naomi, and fellow newcomer John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt).

Worlds will collide as The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead cross paths Sunday, April 15, starting at 9/8c on AMC.