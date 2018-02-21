‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Will Play With Various Timelines

A crossover character isn’t the only change fans should expect in Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season as the showrunners have now revealed the AMC show will “experiment with time.

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg step in to helm the show in the place of previous showrunner Dave Erickson, introducing The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones to the mix along with a slew of new cast members and characters. Picking up where Season Three left off, fans haven’t yet been made aware which characters survived the explosion of the dam aside from Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark. Such a mystery is something the showrunners plan to play with in their manipulation of timelines for storytelling.

“We leave season 3, and the only character whose fate we know is Madison’s,” Goldberg said in an interview with EW. “So, everything else is left unanswered. Let’s just say, without giving too much away, we’re going to be playing with expectations, we’re going to be telling stories that experiment with time.

Before anyone gets hopped up on the comment, it doesn’t mean time travel nor any sort of dream sequences of the future which The Walking Dead has been playing with in its eighth season. “We’re playing around with narrative structure and, hopefully, have done it in such a way that when the audience thinks they’ve figured out where we’re going, we have a way to pull the rug out from under them,” Chambliss chimes is. “The decision to reach for those narrative techniques was to really make people feel on edge because this is how the characters feel in the apocalypse, never knowing what’s going to come around the corner. That’s one of the things we’re leaning into.”

“We know Madison washed up on the shores of the river after the dam broke, but everyone else, we’re not quite sure and we don’t want to give away too much of that because discovering what that journey was is a big part of season 4 and how that journey shapes the characters,” Chambliss concludes.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.