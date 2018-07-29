‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4B Confirms New Villain

Tony Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins joins the back half of Fear The Walking Dead season 4 as the series’ newest human threat.

Reports have surfaced claiming Pinkins’ unnamed character as the next Fear big bad who “might know our characters better than they know themselves.”

Viewers got their first look at the character in the San Diego Comic-Con trailer, seemingly telling Morgan (Lennie James) through a fence, “It is tough out here. You should be careful.”

Pinkins is a veteran actress active since 1980. The three-time Tony nominee and one-time winner has appeared on Broadway and in both film and television, most recently appearing in The Book of Henry and on hit series Madam Secretary and Scandal.

The actress has appeared in recurring roles on soap operas As the World Turns and All My Children. ComicBook.com readers might know Pinkins best for her recurring role as former assistant of Dr. Hugo Strange and Arkham Asylum psychiatrist Ethel Peabody in FOX’s Batman-inspired Gotham.

Also joining the Walking Dead spinoff this second half of season 4 are series newcomers Mo Collins (Parks and Recreation), Aaron Stanford (12 Monkeys), Stephen Henderson (Lady Bird), and Daryl Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans). One of these new characters will be a newbie survivor not accustomed to navigating a walker-filled apocalypse and who is “actually new to the world and wide-eyed,” as described by James.

Stanford’s mysterious character is described as “a former entrepreneur with a secret that could aid other survivors,” who goes on to integrate into the small pack comprised of Collins’ cap-sporting truck driver and Mitchell’s wheelchair-bound survivor.

The series’ core cast — newly acquainted survivors Morgan, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), Althea (Maggie Grace), and June (Jenna Elfman) — will spend much of the second half of the season separated and on the road, battling at times the whirlwind fury of mother nature.

“There are some very interesting pairings. There are episodes that focus on characters and pairings of characters that you wouldn’t expect together and you really get to then know those people,” Debnam-Carey told Entertainment Tonight during Comic-Con. “Full episodes, too. It’s not a lot of back and forth, it’s great.”

Fear The Walking Dead debuts its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 12 on AMC.