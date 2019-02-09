‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5: First Look Photos Reveal Dwight

AMC on Saturday released the first photos from Fear the Walking Dead Season Five, revealing the return of The Walking Dead‘s Dwight (Austin Amelio).

Amelio’s Dwight is the second Walking Dead alum to board the spinoff after Morgan Jones actor Lennie James joined in Season Four.

The former Savior was last seen in April’s Season Eight finale of The Walking Dead, where he was exiled by rival Daryl (Norman Reedus) under threat of death. The mothership series underwent an 18-month and then six-year time jump in its ninth season, moving on from both Morgan and Dwight.

“I have no idea. I really don’t,” Amelio said at Wizard World New Orleans last month when asked what happens when Morgan is confronted by a familiar face after relocating from Virginia to Texas.

“I know that both of our stories, there’s redemptive qualities to where we’re going and what we want to give back into the world. I know he’s aware of me. We haven’t met. We haven’t worked across from each other on The Walking Dead. Hopefully, there’s a little putting the past behind.”

During an appearance at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta late last year, before it was learned he was the newest Fear star, Amelio suggested Dwight’s search for long-missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) drives his move west.

“I’m going to find Sherry. I’m alive,” Amelio said, remarking the scarred Dwight was “put through the ringer” and “paid his dues” even before escaping the clutches of since-ousted Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“He hates Negan, he loves his wife… he’s gonna go find his wife.”

Following a promising lead left by Sherry — a note that simply read “Honeymoon” — Amelio told ComicBook.com in April Dwight’s mission to reconnect with his wife is intertwined with his desire to “put some good back in the world, too, whatever that means.”

Amelio joins a cast that includes Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Maggie Grace, Alexa Nisenson, Danay García, Garret Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman.

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five debuts later this year on AMC.