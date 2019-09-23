Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Finale Photos Reveal Some Serious Spoilers

New photos from the Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 finale show the survivors gathered for what appears to be a wedding for John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman). The photos also reveal the survivors manage to successfully clear the new settlement reached in the final moments of last Sunday’s “Channel 5,” which ended with the convoy in poor spirits after realizing the place they sought to call their new home was overrun by the undead — a problem that is seemingly solved without the loss of any major characters.

On one side stand Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Grace (Karen David), Janice (Holly Curran), Tess (Peggy Schott), and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), with Dwight (Austin Amelio), Morgan (Lennie James), Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and Sarah (Mo Collins) positioned on the other. Al (Maggie Grace) naturally serves as videographer. Not pictured in the “wedding photos” is Strand (Colman Domingo), who is shown in other photos putting in work to fix up what is intended to be the survivors’ new base.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They have been through so much together, both needing each other in ways that the other can give, so it’s been a really healing, reciprocal growth they’ve had together,” Elfman told the AMC blog of the John-June coupling. “And they can definitely trust each other. That’s a big point of stability between them that makes them unshakable.” And John and June wanting to tie the knot, even amid the zombie apocalypse, means “it’s time to start finding ways to live again, not just survive.”

The finale will also see Morgan share some quiet time with Grace, whose death may be imminent as she suffers the worsening effects of radiation exposure.

“I love that storyline so much. It’s been a long time now that Morgan has, to a degree, not permitted himself to move forward,” Elfman said. “It’s been like a nobility for him, but at a certain point, that nobility becomes a barrier, as this apocalypse goes on. I really can’t wait to see how this one plays out! I love Morgan and Grace.”

Audiences will also learn what happens following Morgan’s plea made to Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie), who told the survivors to reach out should they need her help.

Asked if that call means the group giving up their autonomy, Elfman answered, “Probably, yes. Though, they did do every single possible action to avoid it. Ultimately, there just wasn’t another choice, but they are a tight and strong group who are very competent and have proven themselves to each other. So, mighty as they are, I have hope that they will be clever and do incredible things despite this setback!”

Fear the Walking Dead airs its walker-filled Season 5 finale, “End of the Line,” Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c on AMC.

