Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Finale Trailer Released

AMC has published its first look at the Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 finale, “End of the Line.” Per its official synopsis:

Facing an unknown future, Morgan leads the group on a mission; Al puts the pieces together; John and June make a promise.

Morgan (Lennie James) has been reunited with Grace (Karen David), whose worsening condition comes as the convoy — in dire straits and fresh off suffering the loss of true believer Tom (Joe Massingill) — is forced to contact Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers for help.

The synopsis further hints at John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) making good on their promise by tying the knot, but they’ll first have to survive clearing a wild west town overrun by walkers.

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg previously teased Season 5 ends with a “big change” that promises to reinvent the show ahead of its sixth season, announced by AMC during San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“Without giving something away, the world is going to expand in a big way and by the time we get to the end of the season, it’s really going to shake the entire group to the very core and really change the show in a way that will launch us into Season 6, in a really big way,” Chambliss said during Fear‘s Hall H Comic-Con panel. “We’re constantly striving to change what Fear is and reinvent it. So just as soon as everyone thinks they’ve figured out what we’re doing, we change things up, and that’s gonna continue through Season 5. There’ll be a big change at the end of Season 5.”

The showrunners teased an “epic,” season-long build-up results in a payoff that will feel “inevitable.”

“We really see Season 5 as one big epic story, but as you’ll see if you continue to watch, it all builds to an ending which very much sets up what the design of Season 6 is going to be and we’ve been planning it for a while,” Goldberg said.

When pressed for details behind that tease in a recent interview with TVLine, Chambliss said, “It’s something that we’re very excited about, and it’s really going to change the narrative approach of how we tell stories in Season 6. I don’t want to give away any more details than that.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs its Season 5 finale Sunday, Sep. 29 at 9/8c on AMC. For more Fear and TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.