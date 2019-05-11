Fear the Walking Dead Season 5: Sibling of a Walking Dead Star Included Among New Cast Members

Joining Walking Dead alum Austin Amelio as the newest players in Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 are Karen David (Once Upon a Time), Matt Frewer (Orphan Black), and the younger sibling of a former Walking Dead star.

David, whose casting was revealed in March, will play Grace, who develops a dynamic with Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Frewer plays the mysterious “Logan,” while Dylan is played by Cooper Dodson, whose brother, Major Dodson, portrayed the doomed Sam Anderson in seasons 5 and 6 of The Walking Dead.

“We have Salazar (Rubén Blades), and we have Dwight (Amelio) coming over from The Walking Dead, but on top of that we are going to be taking our characters to a new place,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW.

“They’re going to find themselves in this mysterious environment which they’ve gone to in order to help people, but they’re going to realize there’s a lot of obstacles to doing that, and the people they encounter will have different reasons why they are difficult to help.”

David’s Grace is “wrestling with some things she did in her past as well,” Goldberg teased. “There’s going to be an interesting dynamic at play with both Morgan and Alicia and how their stories coalesce with Grace’s.”

The younger Dodson’s Dylan is among the several fresh faces introduced to the franchise this season, accompanied by Annie (Bailey Gavulic) and Max (Ethan Suess).

“There’s also a group of kids that our characters will come across in the premiere played by some great young actors: Bailey Gavulic, Ethan Seuss, and Cooper Dodson, brother of Major Dodson of Walking Dead fame. We like to keep it in the family,” Goldberg said.

“We’ll see that those kids have their own difficulties and are also wrestling with some things that have happened to them. We also have Matt Frewer joining the show, a fantastic actor. We don’t want to say too much about the character he’s playing, but we’re excited about it.”

Returning stars include Colman Domingo, Danay García, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, Alexa Nisenson, Mo Collins, and Daryl Mitchell. Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 2 on AMC.