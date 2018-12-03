‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Begins Production

Fear the Walking Dead has officially begun production on its fifth season.

The AMC zombie show head back down to Austin, Texas to continue its expansion of the Dead universe in early December. Season Five is expected to air over the summer of 2019. The first look at the upcoming season will likely arrive in late winter or early spring before the back half of Season Five is previewed at San Diego Comic Con in July.

“We are filming in Austin again for Season Five,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com. “But what we can say is we, without giving away sort of where we’re going story-wise, we will be exploring different parts of the greater Austin area, and possibly the greater Texas area, as part of the story we’re telling. So we’re always trying to avoid repetition, and that will continue, yeah, as these characters take the next evolution in their journey.”

While The Walking Dead has jumped distantly ahead of Fear the Walking Dead in its current ninth season, seeing a six-year time jump carried out following Rick’s last episode, the Dead universe’s chief content officer is not ruling out more crossovers.

“It does not [rule out more crossovers],” Scott Gimple said. “That’s about all I got to say. It does not but I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear the Walking Dead.”

Fear the Walking Dead gained The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James and his Morgan Jones character with Season Four for the universe’s first true crossover. With Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Danay Garcia reprising their respective roles, newcomers such as Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, and Maggie Grace are also returning to the series for Season Five.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season Five finale is being directed by The Walking Dead Mid-Season Nine finale director Michael Satrazemis. Satrazemis has previously directed episodes on both shows.

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.