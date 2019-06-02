Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Premiere: Here to Help

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fifth season tonight on AMC. The zombie series last aired in 2018, concluding a fourth season which radically changed the series as a whole. Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss took over as showrunners and series regulars Frank Dillane and Kim Dickens both made surprising exits. Newcomers Lennie James, Garret Dillahunt, and Jenna Elfman became major players on the series while Alycia Debnam-Carey and Colman Domingo became the only original cast members remaining on board.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×01 is titled, “Here to Help.” The official synopsis for Here to Help reads, “Lead by Morgan and Alicia, the group lands in uncharted territory in search of survivors to help. But everything is not as it seems in this foreboding new land.” The episode is written by Chambliss and Goldberg and is directed by Michael Satrazemis. Satrazemis has previously directed episodes of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will see The Walking Dead star Austin Amelio join the cast as his Dwight character within the first four episodes. Meanwhile, Daniel Salazar actor Ruben Blades will make his first appearance since the Season 3 finale.

“I get to have a consistent job and work with amazing people. There’s too many memories to expand upon. For some reason, Dwight keeps getting blessed with the best of both worlds,” Amelio said at a Comic Con in January. “I got to work with actors from Alexandria and the Saviors. Now I get to work with actors from Fear the Walking Dead. After a year and two months of being a really good secret keeper, that’s really exciting, I get to work with everybody in this world. I feel really blessed.”

Dwight’s story ended with the character being exiled from Alexandria and on a mission to find his runaway wife Sherry.

As for the characters of Fear the Walking Dead who had already been around, they will be continuing their mission of trying help strangers. As has been seen many times over in the apocalypse, this mission won’t be as easy as it should be.

What are you hoping to see from Fear the Walking Dead in its fifth season? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its tenth season in October.