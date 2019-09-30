Dwight’s Search for Sherry Ends in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6

Following a year-long search for missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), a journey started on The Walking Dead, Dwight (Austin Amelio) might “end up perhaps ending his search” in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

“I will say that there have been quite a few clues in the back half of the season pointing to the fact that Dwight might be getting closer to Sherry than he’s been before,” showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW after Fear‘s Season 5 finale opened with Dwight thinking he heard Sherry over his radio.

“Dwight has found himself in such a conflicted place because of that. He doesn’t want to be reunited with Sherry in any way that is going to make him feel like he is obligated to anyone,” Chambliss said. “And that’s one of the things that really made him feel so adamant that he didn’t want to come under Ginny’s control, because if he ends up with Sherry and if it’s because of Ginny, I think he is fearful that is just going to tarnish their relationship. And it’s going to essentially repeat the same exact thing that happened when Dwight and Sherry were together at the Sanctuary.”

Dwight referenced his time as a Savior under Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), whose approach to the apocalypse is brought to mind by Ginny (Colby Minifie): as the leader of multiple colonies home to 1,800-something survivors, Ginny puts people to work and isn’t above killing those she views as expendable. The far-reaching Ginny told Dwight she could reunite him with Sherry, but whatever the outcome, Dwight will get answers in Season 6.

“I think we can say in Season 6 we probably will get some more answers and Dwight will end up perhaps ending his search,” Chambliss teased. “And I’ll leave it at that.”

Following his hunt that appeared to hit a dead end in Season 5, Amelio hopes Dwight “doesn’t blow it” should he find his wife, not seen since The Walking Dead Season 7.

“He’s been so obsessed, I almost think of it like a drug addict looking for his next fix. All the notes, all the clues, all these things,” Amelio said on Talking Dead. “But I don’t think he will. If he does ever see her, they come across each other, he just needs to take a moment and assess the situation and see where she’s at mentally, and if [their relationship] aligns still.”

Asked about Season 6, which will pick up with Dwight and the survivors separated and sorted among different settlements, Amelio answered, “I don’t know, but my hypothesis is — this is what I think’s gonna happen — I think I’m gonna find a woman that I’m sort of catching feelings for, and then boom, Sherry’s gonna pop up. I think a little love pickle, that’s what I’m thinking, but I don’t know.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with its sixth season in 2020. The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.