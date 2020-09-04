Fear the Walking Dead Reveals New Look at a Wanted and Wounded Morgan Jones

A mortally wounded Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is a wanted man in a still from Fear the Walking Dead‘s sixth season premiere, “The End Is the Beginning,” where Morgan must evade a mysterious bounty hunter (Demetrius Grosse). Following his near-fatal encounter with Virginia (Colby Minifie) at Humbug’s Gulch in the fifth season finale, “End of the Line,” where the Pioneer leader shot Morgan point-blank and left him to be torn apart by zombies, Morgan is once again on his own. His group, which includes the pregnant Grace (Karen David), has been separated by Virginia, who hires the headhunter to finish off the now bearded and red-eyed Morgan.

According to a synopsis for the episode, directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and scripted by showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, “Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn’t.”

In a Comic-Con interview with TV Insider, James warned there’s “a whole lot of trouble coming for Morgan” with the arrival of the ax-wielding bounty hunter planning to take Morgan’s head.

“There is a very cool character who they’re introducing who is coming after what is left of Morgan,” James teased, “and we’ll have to wait and see if there’s much left after those two particular people come into contact with each other … if indeed they do.”

Marketing for the season revealed a first look at this half-dead Morgan, who declares in a new promo, “Morgan Jones is dead. You’re dealing with somebody else now.” Past seasons of The Walking Dead spinoff handled Morgan as an altruist with a pacifistic philosophy — “All life is precious” — but Morgan is seeing red in the new season of Fear.

“He is a survivor, but in this universe, as it’s been proven over and over again on both The Walking Dead and Fear… anybody’s time can be called,” James said in a previous interview with NME. “There have been a number of characters that people have said ‘oh, that character can’t die, they’ll be there forever,’ and then they’ve gone. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Carl (Chandler Riggs) are good examples of that.”

“Nothing’s guaranteed, but maybe Morgan’s time is up — maybe it isn’t,” he added. “Hopefully we’ll get to see the new season of Fear… and see how that plays out.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with its Season 6 premiere Sunday, October 11. Episodes from the new season will air Sundays alongside the first season of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.