Fear the Walking Dead to End With Season 8

The Walking Dead fans only just said goodbye to the flagship series months ago, but another chapter in the franchise is set to conclude this year, as Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead is confirmed to be its last. Similar to the final season of The Walking Dead, the final season of Fear the Walking Dead will be broken up into multiple chunks of episodes, with the first run of six new episodes kicking off on AMC on May 14th before the final six episodes will debut later this year. Despite this series coming to an end, The Walking Dead franchise is far from over, with a number of spin-off projects on the horizon for the franchise.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks shared of the series’ conclusion, per Variety. “And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise — two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan, and Daryl. Along with that, we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year. This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, added, “The Walking Dead Universe LIVES!To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other…Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead.And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!”

The official description for Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead reads, “Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

The final season of Fear the Walking Dead will kick off on May 14th.

